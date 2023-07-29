The Saegertown Post 205 Junior Legion baseball team will compete in the state tournament this weekend, something the program has only done once before.
Saegertown (13-3) advanced to states in 2010 after its second full season on the Junior Legion circuit. This year, the team clinched its state berth with a third-place finish at the Western Regional Tournament on Monday.
The team beat Edinboro 10-0 to punch its ticket to states. In the game, three pitchers combined for a one-hitter and four strikeouts. Wyatt Burchill earned the win with Everett and Levi Gardner each contributing.
Offensively, Saegertown had 13 hits. Blake Leslie, L. Gardner, Blake Burchill and W. Burchill had multiple hits.
According to head coach Brandon Gaus, the team's success dates back to the early days of learning the game together.
"These guys have been playing together since coach-pitch and because of that we have great team chemistry. They wanna win for each other," Gaus said. "They’re proud of what they’ve accomplished so far. It’s great for the community. Especially for our legion (team sponsor), as they supported us all season, and without them it wouldn’t have been possible for us to even have a season."
Saegertown Post 205 will open play at 5 p.m. today against Berwick, whom is also the host team. All games will be played at Berwick Field.
"We have to take it one game at a time. We can’t be looking ahead at potential opponents," Gaus said. "We need to slow the game down and not let the moment get too big."
Four teams from western Pa will battle four teams from the east. The double elimination tournament will conclude on Wednesday. Representing the west is Saegertown, Monroeville and Penn Trafford. The east is represented by Upper Perkiomen Valley, Back Mountain, Lower Southampton and Lower Macungie.
Five players boast a batting average above 0.350 for Saegertown — Luke Young, DeMarcus Manning, Leslie, W. Burchill and B. Burchill. B. Burchill leads the team in hits and RBIs.
On the mound, B. Burchill, Manning, E. Gardner, William Shaffer and T Cherpak have each pitched 10 innings or more. B. Burchill leads in strikeouts (21) followed by Manning (17), E. Gardner (16), and Shaffer (14).
"Our pitching staff has stepped up for us all year long. They’ve been the backbone of our team. Our depth allows us to get creative with how we use them," Gaus said. "We know who’s starting Saturday, but with it being a tournament it’s difficult to project starters past that. We have to focus on Friday first."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.