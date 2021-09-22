WATTSBURG — The Union City boys golf team has won back-to-back Region 3 titles.
The Union City Bears beat five other teams to claim the title on Monday, after winning a region mega-match hosted by Seneca High School at Scenic Heights Golf Course.
“I’ve been blessed with having intelligent, athletic, coachable players,” Union City coach Steve Yovich said.
Union City’s Josh James earned the title of region Golfer of the Year for the second year in a row.
The Saegertown Panthers placed second in Region 3, running just a few points behind Union City all season. Conneaut Area Senior High School was third in the region, followed by Seneca, Cambridge Springs and Maplewood.
Saegertown coach Brian Hanley said Saegertown had won the region championship eight years in a row, until last year when Union City came in.
Still, Hanley said the Panthers had a good season and have shown improvement.
“Our scores were better by seven strokes from last year,” Hanley said. “We’re better by 13 strokes per mega-match from the last two years.”
He said he was proud of the way his team performed this season.
“All you can ask of a team is to get better, which my team has done, but Union City has, too,” he said.
While Union City will lose four golfers to graduation, Saegertown will return all but one – Dylan Flinchbaugh, who has consistently led the Panthers in scoring all season.
During Monday’s mega-match, Union City placed first with 308 points, followed by Saegertown with 318, Conneaut Area High School with 350, Seneca with 390 and Maplewood with 425. Cambridge Springs, did not compete because their school had transitioned to virtual learning due to COVID-19. Students returned to in-person learning on Monday, but PIAA rules state a team must have three legal practices before competing.
For Union City, Cole DeSimone had the low score with 72. He was followed by Tyler Parkhurst with 75, Josh James with 76 and Matt Yaple with 85.
Flinchbaugh led Saegertown with 74. Joe Grundy and Josh Grundy each carded a 79, and Collin Jones carded an 86.
For CASH, Cooper Baum and Jake Welchek each carded an 81, Kole Flint scored an 86 and Dawson Osborn scored 102.
Seneca’s Jacob Bender had his team’s low score with a 94, followed by Ben Runser with a 95, Vinny Rupp with 100 and Sean DeMouri with 101.
Maplewood’s Matt Bernoski and Lucas Groger each scored 99. Avery Palotas carded 113 and Rachel Brunot scored 114.
Golfers will now focus on individuals qualifying for the District 10 tournament, which will be held Oct. 1-2 at the Meadville Country Club.
Flinchbaugh will qualify for districts, but Hanley is hoping for more.
“I’m hoping to get at least a couple more into districts besides Dylan,” Hanley said.