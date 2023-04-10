SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown beat Conneaut 6-5 in an extra innings non-region battle on Saturday.
In the top of the ninth, Saegertown’s Natalie Halsey hit an RBI single to left field to score Hailee Gregor from third base. Conneaut went three up, three down in the bottom of the inning.
Conneaut trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh. Senior Linda Shepard cut the deficit to one with a solo home run. Brooke Wise followed with a double and scored the tying run on a wild pitch.
In the circle, Saegertown junior Mikaila Obenrader struck out 21 batters and walked three. She was 2-5 with a home run.
Rylie Braymer, Alyssa Arblaster and Rhiannon Paris had multiple hits and a double for the Panthers.
Saegertown is 3-1 and is scheduled to play at Rocky Grove on Tuesday.
Conneaut’s Wise struck out nine and was 3-5 with a double. Shepard had two home runs in the game and was 3-4 at the plate.
Conneaut is 4-1 overall and is scheduled to play at McDowell today.
Conneaut (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Harrington 4-0-0-0, L.Harrington 4-0-0-0, Cook 4-1-1-0, Shepard 4-3-3-3, Wise 5-1-3-1, Barabas 4-0-0-0, Shrock 4-0-0-0, Pelc 3-0-0-0, Mihoci 3-0-0-0. Totals 35-5-7-4
Saegertown (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Braymer 5-2-2-0, Arblaster 4-0-3-2, Obenrader 5-2-2-2, Paris 5-0-3-0, Gregor 4-1-0-1, Triola 4-0-0-0, Halsey 4-0-1-1, Stafford 3-0-0-0. Totals 38-6-11-6.
Saegertown 310 010 001 — 6 11 3
Conneaut 010 020 200 — 5 7 1
Batting
2B: C — Wise; S — Paris, Braymer, Arblaster.
HR: C — Shepard 2; S — Obenrader.
Pitching
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) C — Wise LP 9-11-6-5-4-9; S — Obenrader WP 9-7-5-4-3-21.
Records: Conneaut 4-1, Saegertown 3-1.
