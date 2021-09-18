ALBION — Saegertown ran into a buzz-saw against undefeated Northwestern on Friday in a Region 2 matchup.
The Wildcats downed the Panthers 48-12.
Saegertown didn’t score until the third quarter when quarterback Henry Shaffer ran for a 40-yard score.
In the fourth, Aaron Shartle broke free for a 20-yard rushing touchdown.
Both touchdowns resulted in missed extra points to give the Panthers 12 in the game.
For Northwestern, they scored 41 unanswered points in the first half.
Running back Zack Luebke scored first on a 35-yard run.
Then, it was all about the Jake Kelly - Cole Mikovich connection.
The pair connected 14 times for 308 yards and five touchdowns.
Saegertown drops to 0-3 on the season. The Panthers will face Union City at home next week.
Northwestern is now 3-0 and will play undefeated Cochranton next Friday.
Saegertown 0 0 6 6 — 12
Northwestern 13 28 7 0 — 48
First Quarter
NW —Zack Luebke 35-yard run (xp good)
NW —Jake Kelly pass to Cole Mikovich 42 yards (xp no good)
Second Quarter
NW —Jake Kelly pass to Cole Mikovich 46 yards (xp good)
NW —Jake Kelly pass to Cole Mikovich 5 yards (xp good)
NW —Jake Kelly pass to Cole Mikovich 29 yards (xp good)
NW —Jake Kelly pass to Cole Mikovich 27 yards (xp good)
Third Quarter
NW —Zack Luebke 9-yard run (xp good)
S —Henry Shaffer 40-yard run (xp no good)
Fourth Quarter
S —Aaron Shartle 20-yard run (xp no good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: S — Shaffer 9-60, Shartle 14-54, Wilkinson 4-37, Schaaf 7-0, Smith 3-0 ; NW — Luebke 25-119, Kelly 1- (-8).
PASSING: S — Shaffer 4-8 26 yards; NW — Kelly 14-17 308 yards 5 tds.
RECEIVING: S — Schaaf 2-24, Shartle 2-2; NW — Mikovich 14-308.
Records: Saegertown 0-2, Northwestern 3-0