The Saegertown baseball team will play in its first-round state playoff game today against Eden Christian at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park at 2 p.m.
The District 10 1A champions boast a record of 18-2 on the season with their only two losses coming against Jackson City (Ky.) and Rocky Grove.
The Panthers feature four pitchers with ERAs below 2.00. Henry Shaffer leads the pitchers with a 6-1 record, 71 strikeouts and a 0.34 ERA in eight appearances. Zach Balog has a 7-1 record and a 1.91 ERA in 11 appearances while Landon Caldwell owns a 5-0 record and a 0.51 ERA in 11 games. Chandler Davison boasts a 0.78 ERA in six games.
Shaffer can also heat up with his bat. Shaffer is batting .588 with 24 RBIs, 10 doubles, three triples and a pair of home runs. Balog, Caldwell, Dylan Flinchbaugh and Garrett Young can also contribute offensively. Each player is hitting above .250 and has at least 20 RBIs on the season.
“We’re healthy all the way through. Hank (Shaffer) will probably be on the mound since he had a whole week off to rest,” Saegertown head coach Scott Walters said. “Mentally I think they’re relaxed. We went into the year with the goal to win D-10 and we did that so everything else is bonus baseball.”
Eden Christian comes into today’s matchup with a 17-1 record with their only loss of the season coming against Union in the WPIAL championship.
On offense, the Warriors are led by Brian Feldman, who is batting .400 with 22 RBIs, three doubles, three triples and two home runs. Caleb Emswiler, Ray Stierer, Jared Bees, Eli Szenyeri, Roberto Farfan and Malachi Manges are also names to watch out for. Each player is batting above .300 and has at least driven in 12 runs.
Bees has also contributed on the mound with an 8-1 record, 88 strikeouts and a 1.09 ERA in 11 games. Emswiler is 4-0 with a 0.90 ERA in eight games. Christian Cropper has also lent his arm with a 3-0 record and a 2.57 ERA.
“We’re gonna hopefully keep it close and score more runs and commit less errors than them,” Walters said. “I think if we keep it close we stand a good chance to win.”
The winner of today’s game will take on either DuBois Central Catholic or Rochester in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
