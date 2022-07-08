In the District 1 8-10 year-old tournament, the Saegertown Minor League All-stars defeated Lakeland 16-6 in five innings on Thursday.
Brayden Shetler, Griffin Crum and Ian Huson led Saegertown to the win on the mound.
On offense, Cole Annibale led the way with three hits. Huson, Crum, Parker Adkins and Calvin Burchill each collected two hits. Shetler and Carter Ogello also earned a hit each.
With the win, Saegertown will face Meadville/Mid-East on Saturday at 10 a.m. Saegertown lost the first matchup with Meadville 13-12. Since the tournament is double elimination, Saegertown will have to beat Meadville twice to win the District 1 championship.
