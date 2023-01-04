SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown boys basketball coach Chris Greco preaches unselfish basketball and that was on display during Tuesday's 70-40 win against Cochranton.
Six players recorded at least one assist in Saegertown's Region 3 opener at Steve Scott Gymnasium. It was clear early the Panthers were dialed in offensively.
"We talk about spreading the ball and I can truly say that in most opportunities we don't care who scores," Greco said. "We want to find the open man, we want to attack, we want to penetrate and we need to make the open shot our teammate got us open for."
Saegertown outscored Cochranton 20-8 in the opening quarter. Seniors Henry Shaffer and Sully Zirkle got easy looks at the basket thanks to good ball movement in the team's half-court offense.
The Panthers kept up its offensive pace in the second quarter and led 42-20 at halftime. Offensively, Saegertown shot 65 percent from the field. Defensively, Saegertown closed out on Cochranton's shooters and didn't let the Cardinals get into a rhythm on offense.
"I am proud of our defensive effort. We've been preaching that for about three years. That's a good offensive team," Greco said. "They shoot the three well and if they get hot they can get hotter and hotter. (Landon) Homa and (Chase) Miller are their catalysts on offense and we've been preaching to make sure we're in the right place defensively to lessen their offensive opportunities."
Cochranton opened the third quarter in a full-court press. It put pressure on Saegertown and ultimately forced 10 turnovers in the quarter and slowed the Panthers down — but it wasn't enough.
Saegertown outscored Cochranton 15-9 in the third and led 57-29 entering the final eight minutes. The Panthers added to their lead early in the fourth before both teams made platoon swaps to the backups and junior varsity players.
"We got outplayed obviously in all aspects of the game. Defensively, we didn't execute at all. We missed too many open shots and shots around the rim," Cochranton head coach Phil Canfield said. "Give credit to Saegertown. They played well as a team tonight and took advantage in certain areas. We will bounce back from this. This one is over and we are on to the next game."
Homa led the Cardinals with 13 points while Miller added 10. Miller contributed seven rebounds and three steals. Homa also added three steals.
Cochranton is 0-1 in the region and 2-6 overall. The Cardinals will host Maplewood on Friday.
For Saegertown, Shaffer and Brady Greco each scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack. Zach Yoder and Cody Huson scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Saegertown's duo of Shaffer and Greco contributed in multiple areas of the game. Shaffer tallied 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Greco recorded four assists and two steals.
"We did a pretty good job on the glass. Offensively we like to push the tempo and we thought we could get some of that if the opportunity presented itself," Greco said. "Although it wasn't converted all the time, we like when put up 70 points in a basketball game. Even when we are sometimes deficient on defense."
Saegertown is 7-3 overall and 1-0 in the region. The Panthers play at Union City on Friday.
"I am really happy with the outcome tonight, especially in the region to start off with that win," Greco said. "We knew this would be a challenge, especially coming off a holiday break. I am really happy with the outcome and happy with the way we played offensively and defensively tonight."
Cochranton (40)
Homa 3 4-4 13, C. Miller 4 2-4 10, W. Carroll 2 0-0 5, D. Carroll 2 0-0 5, J. Rynd 0 3-4 3, Matt 1 0-0 2, D. Miller 1 0-0 2, Dudzic 0 0-2 0, B. Rynd 0 0-5 0.
Totals 13 9-19 40.
Saegertown (70)
Shaffer 5 5-8 15, Greco 7 0-0 15, Yoder 4 0-0 11, Huson 4 2-2 10, Jones 3 3-5 9, Zirkle 3 1-3 8, Gardner 0 2-2 2, Chiaramonte 0 0-1 0.
Totals 26 13-20 70.
Cochranton;8;12;9;11;—;40
Saegertown;20;22;15;13;—;70
3-point goals: Cochranton — Homa 3, W. Carroll, D. Carroll; Saegertown — Yoder 3, Greco, Zirkle.
Records: Cochranton 2-6 0-0 Region 3; Saegertown 7-3, 1-0 Region 3.
