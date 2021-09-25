SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Panthers thrilled the hometown crowd with a 35-28 win over the Union City Bears during the Panthers’ homecoming Friday night.
The win put Saegertown at 1-2 in Region 2 and 1-2 overall, while Union City dropped to 0-4, 0-4.
Keenen Schaaf led Saegertown with two touchdowns on the night, while quarterback Henry Shaffer, Aaron Shartle and Zachary Yoder scored one TD each.
Union City lit up the scoreboard first on Austin Sherwood’s one-yard run with 6:19 showing in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.
Saegertown answered back on its first possession of the night when Schaaf scored on a 74-yard pass from quarterback Henry Shaffer. Josh Perrine’s extra point gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 4:43 left in the first quarter.
It looked as though the teams would take a 14-14 tie into halftime before Henry Shaffer hit pay dirt on a 56-yard run for a 21-14 Saegertown lead going into the locker rooms.
Shartle had the only score in the third quarter, plunging in from the one-yard line for a 27-14 lead going into the final stanza.
The fourth quarter saw Zachary Yoder score on a one-yard run and make good on a 2-point conversion to end the Panthers’ scoring with a 35-14 lead.
Union City then threatened with a seven-yard TD by Kyler Shaffer, and a10-yard run by Shane Stanbro with one minute on the clock, but it was too little too late, as Saegertown fans celebrated the Homecoming victory.
Saegertown coach James Wolfgang said the game was back and forth for a while, and then his team settled down.
“We do running the ball well. The kids blocked well and we controlled the line of scrimmage and executed,” Wolfgang said.
Saegertown had 328 total offensive yards to 310 for Union City.
Schaaf carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards. Shartle had 13 carries for 70 yards, while Henry Shaffer had eight carries for 54 yards and Yoder had seven carries for 47 yards.
Henry Shaffer completed two of three pass attempts for 54 yards.
Schaaf had one reception for 74 yards for Saegertown, while Shartle caught one pass for nine yards.
For Union City, Sherwood carried the ball 10 times for 77 yards. Stanbro had seven carries for 56 yards.
Jesse Kightlinger completed eight of 10 pass attempts for 109 yards, and Kyler Shaffer failed to complete two pass attempts.
Saegertown travels to Reynolds next Friday for an independent matchup.