CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Saegertown/Cambridge/Conneaut Lake 8-10 year-old softball team used a five-run fifth inning to win the District 1 championship 8-1 on Thursday against Cochranton/Mid-East at Stine Field.
As district champions, Saegertown/Cambridge/Conneaut Lake will move on to the section tournament next week.
“It feels amazing,” said Cambridge head coach Angela Mumford. “This group of girls is so special and we have such a good coaching staff working together and everybody’s in it for the kids.”
After it scored one run in the first inning, Saegertown/Cambridge/Conneaut Lake heated up its bats in the fifth inning. The inning started with an infield single by Jocie Jordan. Tori Obenrader then singled on a bunt. An error on the play scored Jordan and enabled Obenrader to go to third base. Obenrader then scored on a fielder’s choice from Kayden Wilson to make it 3-0. After Allie Mumford drew a walk, she scored on a double by Daphne Simmeran. A single from Josie Mihoci drove Simmeran home, making it a five-run lead. Madyson Mangol then singled home Mihoci to round out the inning.
“One hit at a time,” Coach Mumford said. “We look for one hit at a time and then we look for opportunities to move runners and to score and that’s what we did tonight.”
Saegertown/Cambridge/Conneaut Lake added another two runs in the sixth to make it a total of eight runs on the day.
It was a different story for Cochranton/Mid-East, which earned its only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Cochranton/Mid-East’s offense had a tough time hitting against pitcher Allie Mumford, according to coach Lisa Gilchrist.
“She throws hard,” Gilchrist said. “She’s a disciplined ball player, so I think being on the younger side of the squad, a lot of our girls have never seen a live pitcher (like her) and probably one of the better pitchers we’ve seen all season.”
Mumford went all six innings while only allowing one hit, one run and four walks on 13 strikeouts.
“She did a great job on the mound,” Coach Mumford said. “She was very poised. I credit a lot of that to hard work, but also the catcher behind the plate, Tori Obenrader does an amazing job. They’re a really good battery and that takes two.”
Now that it won the district championship, Saegertown/Cambridge/Conneaut Lake will play its first game in the section tournament on Tuesday with the time and opponent to be determined. The tournament is hosted by Punxsutawney Little League.
“We’re excited,” Mumford said. “We’re just excited to enjoy the experience and take it one moment at a time.”
