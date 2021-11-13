EDINBORO — What a career it’s been for the Griffin Buzzell, the lone senior on the Meadville Bulldogs roster.
As a freshman in 2018, Buzzell and the ’Dogs went 0-9. As a senior, Buzzell helped lead his team to a district title.
Buzzell scored three touchdowns and spearheaded a stout Bulldog defense at Edinboro University’s Sox Harrison Stadium on Friday. Meadville defeated General McLane 52-19 to win the District 10 Class 4A title.
“I’m really proud of Griffin,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “For him to be the lone senior that gutted it out and for him to end as a champion is very appropriate for the career he’s had.”
Buzzell ran for 116 yards and three scores off of 19 attempts.
“All the work paid off. All the years of grinding and working paid off and we’re not done yet. We’re going to keep working every day and make a good state run,” Buzzell said. “Once you put the work in, all your dreams come together.”
General McLane came into the game with a 6-3 record and the Lancers did not go down without a fight. Meadville beat region foe McLane 47-7 in week 2.
“General McLane came ready to play. It’s very similar to what we saw last week against Harbor Creek. Once you have playoff football teams come ready to win. Everyone is shooting for the same thing and wants to be a D10 champion. Coach (Jim) Wells and coach (Bill) Frick had an outstanding game plan,” Collins said. “They moved the ball very well and their offense was clicking. Then they played stout defense on the other side. It took us a little while to settle into the game.”
The Lancers received the opening kickoff and moved down the field at will. Dylan Sheeder capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown run.
Meadville answered with a 70-yard touchdown run from Khalon Simmons, but GM scored again in the first quarter to hold a 13-8 lead. A safety and second Simmons touchdown gave Meadville a 16-13 lead at halftime.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and they really seemed to pan out. We came out in the second half and played a lot better to put the game away,” Collins said. “We never took anything for granted. We never thought coming into tonight we would walk away with it. We told the kids all week it will be a tough game and GM will be ready to play so you better be ready. They needed to match their intensity and physicality and we did that.”
The Bulldogs put up 30 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Simmons and Buzzell each scored twice in the quarter.
“Khalon is a playmaker,” Collins said. “Griffin is the hard runner to grind out the tough yards and Khalon is the guy that will explode on the outside and make fantastic plays.”
Simmons ran for 221 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries.
“On his first touchdown of the night he shook six or seven guys and went from one side of the field to the other before he finally scored. He just does it all,” Collins said. “He’s great on defense and we have a nice tandem in the backfield right now.”
The eight-year head coach described Buzzell as the hard runner, but that may be an understatement. He routinely runs opponents over and lays the boom stick on defense.
“The contact is my favorite thing about football. Every single play whether its defense or offense, I’m trying to hit someone,” Buzzell said. “My chemistry with Khalon is crazy. I have his back and he has mine. When you have each others back’s like that, you can’t stop it.”
General McLane had no answer for the ‘Dogs rushing attack. Since winning a state championship in 2006, the Wells-led Lancers are 0-7 in district title games. The program has a 3-10 all-time record in district championship games.
For Meadville, the district title is the second in program history. The Bulldogs beat Grove City 62-26 in 2016 to capture its first title with a Journey Brown-led squad that made it to the PIAA quarterfinals.
“Every group we have is special and unique. Every group in my eight years, we love them like they’re own kids. We have systems in place and a formula we follow and we don’t deviate from that,” Collins said. “Our kids learn early on to embrace that system and it’s their willingness to be coached and trust the process that makes them special. There is nobody that’s selfish on this team at all.”
Meadville will play either Friday or Saturday at a time and location to be determined. They will face the winner of today’s matchup between University Prep and Juniata.
General McLane 13 0 0 6 — 19
Meadville 8 8 30 6 — 52
First Quarter
GM — Dylan Sheeder 4-yard rush (Xp good)
M — Khalon Simmons 70-yard rush (Simmons run)
GM — John Amon 2-yard rush (Failed run)
Second Quarter
M — Safety
M — Simmons 2-yard rush (Failed pass)
Third Quarter
M — Simmons 7-yard rush (Griffin Buzzell run)
M — Simmons 25-yard rush (Buzzell run)
M — Buzzell 23-yard rush (Simmons run)
M — Buzzell 1-yard rush (Failed run)
Fourth Quarter
GM — Amon 14-yard pass to Kyle Birkmire (Failed run)
M — Buzzell 5-yard rush (Failed pass)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: GM — Amon 18-60, Sheeder 10-55, Lloyd 1-4, Danowski 7-34, Kyanvash 3-32, Birkmire 3-4, Wismer 1-11; M — Simmons 16-221, Buzzell 19-116, Lewis 7-60, Longstreth 2-2, Anderson 1-18.
PASSING: GM — Amon 5-12 57 yds 1 td, SHeeder 1-3 11 yds; M — Longstreth 0-1.
RECEIVING: GM — Salamonsen 3-37, Birkmire 2-25, Wismer 1-6.