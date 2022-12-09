The ninth annual WALKer run 5K hosted 103 runners on Nov. 26 at Conneaut Lake. The run was organized by the Walker Perrine family to raise money for Hospice of Crawford County. The run raised $4,800 this year, which makes the nine-year total $30,000.
Cody Cornell (28) of Edinboro was the top male runner with a time of 16 minutes and 39 seconds while Meadville’s Olivia Minor (21) was the fastest female runner with a time of 21:06.
Rodney Daum (65) of Tionesta was the best male walker, finishing with a time of 37:45. On the female side, Camille Turner (15) of Conneaut Lake was the fastest walker after finishing in 37:59. Jack Williams (13) of Meadville won the Walt Howick Youth Award for earning the fastest time for the 13 and under group at 21:20.
In the 15 and under group, Peter Stickney (15) was the fastest runner with a time of 21:09 while Margaret Hughes (14, 25:22) was first among the females. At 16-25, Nathanial Turner (18) of Conneaut Lake and Kyler Woolstrum (16) took the top top two spots with times of 17:33 and 17:49, respectively. Camryn Guffey (17, 27:09) of Meadville and Brittany Silloway (25, 28:40) of Reston, VA were the top female runners.
At 26-35, Ben Schlipf (33) of Saegertown was the top male runner at 33:00 while Jake Manaberry (27) of Pittsburgh came in second at 54:06. On the women’s side, Christy Espy (27) of Pittsburgh won first place with a time of 54:11 while Kelsy Hill (33) of Conshohocken came close at second (54:16). In the 36-45 group, Matt Conway (40) of Meadville earned first with a time of 29:02 while Travis Thurber (40) of Linesville was second (31:03). Julie Williams (39) and Jess Conway (41), both from Meadville, were the top two women’s runners with times of 25:45 and 29:51, respectively.
In the 46-55 competition, Eric Hager (47, 21:07) of St. Marys and Howard Minor (47, 22:42) earned the top two spots. Allison Kliber (51, 30:46) and Tracy Meure (48, 31:51) took the top two spots for the women. In the 57-65 group, Mitch Radella (57) of Cranberry Township won first place with a time of 25:27 while Ted Hough (63) of Cambridge Springs took home second with a time of 28:25. Cindy Barnes (59) of Hermitage won first in the women’s group with a time of 34:24 while Dawn Espy (62) of Meadville was second (54:03). At 66 and over, Rod Brest (74) of Meadville and Anthony Sunsari (73) earned the top two spots with times of 25:55 and 30:53, respectively. Kathy Jones (66) of Greenville won the women’s race with a time of 33:05.
For the walkers, Blake Morgan (10) of Conneaut Lake won the 15 and under competition in 41 minutes while Maverick Hughes (5) of Guys Mills came in second (48:07). Paige Perrine (12) of Conneaut Lake won it on girls’ side with a time of 48:57. In the 26-35 group, Matt Guiney (33) of Linesville won the men’s competition with a time of 55:36. Mattie Vukmir (35, 53:51) of Conneaut Lake and Meghan Guiney of Linesville (31, 55:36) took the top two spots on the women’s side. At 36-45, Chad Hughes of Guys Mills (41, 52:42) and David Wagner of Conneaut Lake (36, 53:52) earned the top two spots. Tawnya Morian (42, 38:01) and Monica Morgan (44, 46:40) were the top two female runners.
In the 46-55 group, Brad Perrine (52) of Conneaut Lake took home first place with a time of 48:57. Tami Farrell (53) of Conneautville and Darnell Kramer (55) of Conneaut Lake earned the top two spots in the women’s race with times of 45:46 and 1:05:49, respectively. At 56-65, David Morgan (58) of Conneaut Lake won first place with a time of 46:39 while Jeff Kurt (63) of Guys Mills was second (57:23). On the women’s side, Kim Kenetz (57, 48:45) of Cranberry Township and Desiree Wagner (60, 57:41) of Guys Mills earned the top two spots. In the 66 and over race, Bernard Daum (72, 43:30) of Tionesta won it for the men while Kathleen Palmer (66, 57:42) of Cochranton earned first for the women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.