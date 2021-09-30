The Meadville Bulldogs laced up against the Erie High School Royals in a Region 5 boys soccer match on Wednesday.
What started as a promising night for the bulldogs went downhill quickly with Erie handing the Bulldogs a 5-0 loss. The shutout went to Erie’s Evan Nadzam.
“It’s one of those late-season games. This has been a challenging season just because we have a lot of young guys on our team so our older guys are being forced not only as role models but workhorses and playing full games 80 minutes every single game,” Meadville head coach Zane Watson said. “It’s hard to substitute when you’re in a competitive game like that. Being drug out over multiple games and being this deep in the season, I feel for the boys with being tired out at this point. Not that I’m writing them an excuse, but I know it’s a challenge.”
The Bulldogs have played, including this game, five games in the last eight days.
“Watching them play today, I feel fatigue and an overall accumulation of pulled muscles and blisters and stuff is just starting to catch up to us. I think morale was low today coming in,” Watson said. “I was a little bit shocked at their gameplay at first with how low motivation was and unable to move off the ball. The all-around laziness of the team. At halftime, we talked about being a prideful player and having pride in what you do.
“Being able to go out there and be part of a team and holding a position on that team and not giving it everything you have, and how selfish that would be. Having that kind of talk where we really break down, putting egos aside, and just realize we need to do better helped. I can’t be disappointed with these boys. At the end of the day we have a long schedule.”
Meadville didn’t have an answer for Erie’s Ahmed Saadoon who was all over the field all day long scoring once and assisting on three more. Amar Al Bahki being the beneficiary, both of his goals coming from his teammate Saadoon.
“We have played very well against some good teams but we just haven’t been able to catch our offense to really get going and I think today was a really good start in that direction,” Erie High head coach Bob Ploski said. “We needed to correct the problems we had with getting comfortable with each other.”
Meadville’s next game is Saturday against region rival General McLane in Edinboro.
“That’s going to be a great game. That game is gonna mean a lot toward our record and toward everything this year so hopefully we enter that game with that winning mentality,” Watson said. “We can get another win toward our record then we can go on a run here because we have some good games lined up after that where we can really start to get back at our deficit.”
Amar Al Bahki had two goals. Ahmed Saadoon had one goal and three assists. Mitchell Ham had one goal. Paule Kalende had one assist. Stephan Kakaji added one assist and Espori Mayele scored one goal.