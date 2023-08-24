BEREA, Ohio — Joshua Dobbs’ reign as the Browns backup quarterback was short-lived.
Just hours after Kevin Stefanski announced Dobbs, a sixth-year pro, as his No. 2 quarterback, the Browns shipped him to the Arizona Cardinals with an exchange of draft picks. The Browns will also send a 2024 seventh-round pick to Arizona in exchange for a 2024 fifth rounder.
It means 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA is the Browns backup quarterback behind Deshaun Watson heading into the opener against the Bengals on Sept. 10.
It was the emergence of Thompson-Robinson, a cool customer all preseason, that made Dobbs expendable.
The Browns also pulled back their waiver move on third-string quarterback Kellen Mond and are keeping him, a source told cleveland.com.
In Arizona, Dobbs will be reunited with former Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing, who’s now the Cardinals offensive coordinator. Petzing remains close to Stefanski, as does Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
With Kyler Murray coming off a torn ACL suffered in December, the Cardinals needed help. Dobbs will compete with former Browns quarterback Colt McCoy and Clayton Tune for the starting job until Murray is ready.
The Cardinals will come to town in Week 9 on Nov. 5, but Murray will probably be back by then.
Thompson-Robinson, who excelled in his three preseason appearances, made a strong case for the No. 2 job with impressive performances every time out, and will have another chance to prove himself in the preseason finale Saturday against the Chiefs after Watson plays the first 20 or 30 snaps.
Thompson-Robinson went 30-of-46 for 348 yards with two TDs and no interceptions for a 102.5 rating.
After Friday’s 18-18 tie with the Eagles, he said he wasn’t worried about landing the backup job.
“I think that’s why I’m doing so good,” Thompson-Robinson told cleveland.com. “I’m just trying to go out there and showcase what I’ve got, maximize my opportunities and if that comes with it then that comes with it, but I didn’t expect for any of this to happen so far. I’m just coming in working every day and doing what the coaches tell me to do.”
Thompson-Robinson also earned a tongue-lashing from Stefanski during that game after he was flagged 15 yards for an illegal blindside block at the end of the first quarter when he drilled safety Terrell Edmunds near the sideline to help spring his former UCLA teammate Demetric Felton Jr. for a 13-yard run.
“Yeah, that’s still a work in progress,” Thompson-Robinson said coyly. “You know I have a sweet spot for Felt. When he runs the ball, I have to stick my nose in there. Coach (Kevin) Stefanski definitely let me have it after that one. No penalties, so I definitely have to work on that going forward.”
The block was reminiscent of the one he delivered in the 21-16 victory over the Jets in the Hall of Fame preseason opener to help clear Felton’s path to the end zone on a 16-yard TD run, although that one was legal. But Stefanski wants Thompson-Robinson to use his head even more so than his body.
“I didn’t like that penalty and he knows that rule that you can’t block back,” Stefanski said. “I love the kid’s effort. I love the feistiness. I love that he wants to throw his body around, and his teammates love that, but I don’t love hurting the team with a penalty. But, the way he plays, really Kellen (Mond) and Dorian, I thought they both played really well, moved the ball up and down the field. We need to score points better obviously, or finish drives I should say, but I thought both guys acquitted themselves.”
