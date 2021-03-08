INDIANA – Hunter Robison waited a long time the moment that he experienced on Saturday.
That’s probably true for any first-time state medalist, but it was even more special for the Saegertown junior.
Robison won the PIAA Class 2A West Super Regional title at 106 pounds, guaranteeing him a spot in Hershey for Friday’s state tournament and a top-eight finish.
Robison fell one victory short of earning a state medal as a freshman at General McLane, then was forced to sit out the postseason after transferring to Quaker Valley last season.
“It’s awesome,” Robison said after winning the title inside the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on Saturday. “I’ve just been busting my butt since last year, getting ready for junior year. It’s nice to finally see the work pay off and get the work pay off.”
Given pandemic protocols, this season was far from a given for Robison and every other wrestler in Pennsylvania. Like many teams across the state, Saegertown didn’t begin competing until January – a full month later than normal.
“I was worried,” said Robison, who is 22-1 this season. “I don’t know what I would have done if there wasn’t a season this year. Probably just kept practicing.”
The District 10 and Northwest Region champion added to his collection of hardware by going 3-0 on Saturday.
“He’s wrestling great,” Panthers coach Jim Mulligan said. “Hopefully, we can do it one more week. I think he’s the best guy. He’s feeling great. He’s getting stronger every week. He’s gritty and can win those 1-0 matches. He’s got everything to be a state champ next week. We just have to trust the process and keep doing what we’re doing.”
He needed one of those 1-0 victories on Saturday evening. Robison’s second-period escape accounted for the lone point in his championship victory over Burrell’s Cooper Hornack.
“A lot of stalling,” Robison said of the match. “He liked to stay low, just hang on my elbow, hang on my head. There really wasn’t much action to it. Tough match. He’s super long and lanky. He’s got that tendon strength, I guess you’d say.”
Robison started the day by pinning Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal in the quarterfinal round and followed that with a 6-3 victory over West Branch’s Landon Bainey.
“It went great for Hunter,” Mulligan said in summing up Saegertown’s Saturday. “Our other two guys – the highs and lows of wrestling. We had matches that we could win. We just couldn’t get it done.”
Jaden Reagle placed sixth at 145 and Landon Caldwell was sixth at 172. Both lost in the “blood round” – in this case the consolation semifinals – where a victory would have resulted in a trip to Hershey and a state medal.
Reagle dropped a 4-2 decision to Derry Area’s Tyler Cymmerman in the quarterfinal but rebounded with a 1-0 win over Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish. A 2-1 loss to Richland’s Cooper Warshel followed, as did a 4-0 loss to Cymmerman in Reagle’s final wrestling match.
“Unfortunately, Reagle’s a senior,” Mulligan said. “It’s off to baseball practice on Monday, I told him.”
Caldwell opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Glendale’s Suds Dubler but lost by technical fall to eventual champion Rune Lawrence of Frazier. An 8-2 loss to Fort LeBeouf’s Timmy Church dropped him into the fifth-place match, where he was beaten 3-1 by Commodore Perry’s Gage Musser.
“He’s a junior,” Mulligan said of Caldwell, who went 18-6 this season. “He’ll be back next year.”
Conneaut saw its wrestling season come to an end at the super regional. Hunter Gould finished fifth at 106 pounds – one spot shy of advancing to Hershey – while Collin Hearn (152 pounds) and Trevor Tursky (215) each went 0-2.
Gould fell 3-0 to Bainey in the quarterfinals, then beat Sentipal 4-2. A 3-2 loss to Hickory’s Louie Gill dropped the freshman into the fifth-place bout, where he scored a 4-2 win over Quaker Valley’s Jack Kazalas.
Hearn, a sophomore, was pinned by Chestnut Ridge’s Luke Moore and lost 3-0 to Fort LeBoeuf’s Jack Rimpa. Moore and Rimpa finished third and fourth, respectively.
Tursky lost a pair of tight matches – 3-2 to Carlynton’s Collin Milko and 7-6 to Corry Area’s Hayden Linkerhof. A senior, Tursky finished with 98 career victories.