Brian Roberts, Jr. had a career game with 43 points to lead the Gators to a 2-0 start in North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) play as Allegheny turned away Kenyon, 84-80, on Saturday.
For Roberts, Jr., the 43 points mark the most of his career and his second 30-plus point effort. His previous high of 33 points came in his freshman season as he poured in 33 against Oberlin on February 6, 2019.
Caden Hinckley recorded his fourth-straight and fifth overall double-double of the season with 12 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. Peter Snipes tied Roberts, Jr. with seven rebounds. Jordan Greynolds tallied seven points and four rebounds while Luke Barker had six points and five rebounds. KC Johns added six points while Josh Ratesic had five.
Both sides started well offensively as the Gators had an early 10-8 lead five minutes in. The teams continued to exchange baskets, finding themselves tied at 15-15 before a Johns three-pointer gave the Gators a three-point lead at the halfway point of the period. The even play continued over the final 10 minutes as the teams were deadlocked at 38-38 heading into the locker room.
Roberts, Jr. drained a pair of threes to open the second half. Greynolds nailed the third straight three as the Gators gained a 47-40 edge. The Lords fought back, taking a 58-56 lead with 12 minutes to play. Minutes later, Kenyon went on a 13-2 run to take a 74-67 lead.
Allegheny responded with a 6-0 run as Roberts, Jr. tied the game with just over two minutes to play with a pair of free throws. After a Kenyon basket, Roberts, Jr. put the Gators in front, 77-76, with a step-back three. On the next trip down the floor, Barker hit a triple as the shot clock expired, pushing the margin to 80-76 with 45 seconds left. Down the stretch, Roberts, Jr. sunk all four free-throw attempts he earned as the Gators a NCAC win.
The Gators will hit the road for their first NCAC game of the season when they travel to Wooster for a 7:30 p.m. tip on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Allegheny won the last meeting between the two teams in Timken Gymnasium, an 89-84 victory over the then-17th ranked Scots on Jan. 29, 2020.