The Allegheny men’s basketball team has started the season on a roll as they swept Penn State Altoona this weekend.
The Gators beat the Lions 86-66 Saturday after beating them 108-81 to open the season Friday.
Allegheny (2-0) rolled to victory Saturday after closing the first half on a 26-4 run.
Despite facing some adversity, Brian Roberts Jr. led the Gators with 21 points and six assists. Roberts took himself out of the game as he dealt with a leg cramp, was evaluated by the team training staff and went back in the game. He then proceeded to drain a couple of 3-pointers and did not miss a beat.
Head Coach Bob Simmons praised Roberts’s performance.
“He did a great job,” Simmons said. “Brian is a competitor. He is always going to be in attack mode, and be aggressive.”
Roberts credits the team for a well-deserved victory and picking him up during his earlier struggles in the game.
“I was struggling shooting at the beginning,” Roberts said. “Luckily, my teammates were bailing me out, giving me open shots, and moving with me. I didn’t have the best night, but my teammates gave me the ball, and put me in the right spots.”
Peter Snipes, who racked up 19 points for the Gators, also acknowledged how his team helped him on the court.
“It was a great team win,” Snipes said. “My teammates kept me in it. I had a bad game yesterday, but they encouraged me to come back and have a better game today.”
Simmons praised Snipes’ dedication, and added additional details about how Snipes stayed behind after Friday’s victory after being dissatisfied with his performance.
“(Snipes) took the first game really personally,” Simmons said. “He stayed in the arena yesterday after everyone left. He pulled out the shooting gun, and two of his teammates joined him, so that he wouldn’t be alone. He had a 45-minute shooting practice because he wasn’t happy about his performance and it paid off.”
Simmons further elaborated on how the team’s chemistry has led them to success.
“That’s what this group does,” Simmons said. “When someone is down, they pick each other up. We’ve asked them to be the best version of themselves, and we are really happy for all the guys as everyone contributed. It’s a true family win.”
The Gators next host Mount Aloysius on Friday. While there will be no spectators at the game, it will be streamed online. The link is available at alleghenygators.com.
Penn State Altoona (66)
Simples III 5 3-5 13, Harmon 4 3-3 11, Gillen 4 0-0 9, White 1 0-0 2, Bragg 0 1-2 1, Zimmerman 4 0-0 9, Bush 2 2-2 7, Casey 2 0-1 6, Simon 2 0-0 4, Dei-Kwarteng 0 2-2 2, Filardi 1 0-0 2, Frucella 0 0-1 0. Totals 25 11-16 66.
Allegheny (86)
Roberts Jr 8 2-2 21, Snipes 9 0-2 19, Todd 7 0-0 16, Kirkman 1 0-0 2, Wilder 5 0-0 13, Brumfield 3 0-0 8, Johns 1 0-0 3, Phillips 1 0-2 2, Ratesic 1 0-0 2. Totals 36 2-6 86.
Penn State Altoona 28 38 — 66
Allegheny 45 41 `— 86
3-point goals: Penn State Altoona — Parkins 2, Gillen, Zimmerman, Bush; Allegheny — Roberts Jr. 3, Wilder 3, Todd 2, Brumfield 2, Snipes, Johns.
Records: Penn State Altoona 1-3, 1-1 AMCC; Allegheny 2-0, 0-0 NCAC.