Cambridge Springs and Saegertown are natural rivals.
The schools are located less than 10 miles from each other and some of the roads that lead to those schools have Saegertown students on one side and Cambridge Springs students on the other. Needless to say, when the Panthers and Blue Devils meet on the field or in the gym for athletic competition there is generally a lot of excitement.
Today will be no exception.
The Panthers and Devils are set to square off for the District 10 Class 1A softball championship at 10 a.m. at Penn State Behrend. The winner advances to the first round of the PIAA playoffs on June 7 against the District 9 runner-up.
Cambridge Springs and Saegertown played each other twice in the span of six days during the regular season with the Blue Devils coming out on top in both games. But those wins were by a total of just two runs.
On May 14, Cambridge sophomore pitcher Hailee Rodgers and Saegertown freshman pitcher Mikaila Obenrader combined to allow just three total hits with 24 strikeouts.
The Devils scored the lone run of the game in the sixth inning. Aly Acosta-Reyes drew a walk and stole second and third base before coming across to score on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Smith.
Acosta-Reyes was also a big part of the Devils’ win over the Panthers on May 20.
Cambridge Springs had a 2-0 lead, but Saegertown scored a pair in the sixth to tie the game. The Devils plated the winner in the eighth inning when Rodgers singled home Acosta-Reyes for a 3-2 score.
Rodgers and Obenrader were, again, stellar for their respective teams inside the circle with 11 total hits allowed and just two earned runs.
Saegertown earned a third meeting against the Blue Devils with a 13-5 win over West Middlesex in Wednesday’s semifinals. West Middlesex took advantage of some uncharacteristic control issues by Obenrader and a couple of fielding errors to post five funs in the first and take a 5-3 lead.
But the Panthers scored 10 unanswered to advance.
Cambridge Springs needed three extra outs to get past rival Cochranton in the semifinals. The Blue Devils beat the Cardinals 6-3 in eight innings. Chloe Schultz blasted a solo home run to score the game-winning run.
Obenrader enters the title game with the Panthers’ hottest bat. She is hitting .468 on the year with 21 RBIs. Brittany Houck (.353), Kylie Thompson (.350), Alyssa Arblaster (.311) and Abby Kirdahy (.293) round out the Panthers’ top five hitters.
On the mound, Obenrader has a 0.79 ERA.
The Blue Devils are led at the plate by Paige Verbanac with a .482 hitting percentage. Taylor Smith (.413), Kylee Miller (.413), Chloe Schultz (.409) and Rodgers (.396) have been hot this season as well.
Cambridge Springs is in search of its eighth District 10 title. The Blue Devils’ last title came in 2018 in Class 1A. Saegertown has four D-10 softball crowns with three of those titles coming in Class 1A in a span of five seasons (2012 to 2016).