Shawn Rhoades will once again be coaching games at Maplewood’s court this season.
However, instead of leading the boys’ team, Rhoades is now the head coach of the girls’ team, taking over for Kyle Krepps.
Rhoades said that multiple factors contributed to his move.
“Probably just a combination of things, but nothing that was anything bad or anything like that,” Rhoades said. “I think it was just time for a change for all of us. When the girls’ job opened up, I thought about it a while and decided to give that a shot.”
In his first season at helm, the Lady Tigers have high expectations. The Tigers finished 21-5 last season after losing to Seton LaSalle in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.
Returning to the team is reigning Region 2 player of the year Sadie Thomas. Thomas averaged 15.1 points per game and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark during the team’s state playoff game last season.
With Izzy Eimer and Liliane Moorhead now gone, Bailey Varndell is another player who should get plenty of looks with the ball.
Rhoades expects Thomas and Varndell to be the two main leaders of this year’s team.
“Obviously, I think they’ll be a big help with skill-set and leadership,” Rhoades said. “With that, it’s hard to put a value on it. They’re experienced, they’re good athletes, they’re overall good kids. I think they wanna do what the rest of us want to do and that’s win ball games.”
Besides Thomas and Varndell, Rhoades also expects many other players to have an impact this season including Madison Eimer, Maggie Means, Madison Vergona, Madison O’Hara and Savannah O’Hara.
“It’s gonna be total-team effort stuff for sure,” Rhoades said. “I mean obviously Sadie and Bailey are probably gonna be some focal points for other teams, but I feel like we gotta a lot of depth. We’re pretty athletic, so we’ll get up and go and make people keep up.”
This season, Maplewood will compete in Region 2 along with Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Saegertown, Union City, Youngsville and Rocky Grove. Every team in the region competes in 2A except for Youngsville and Rocky Grove.
Like the Tigers, the Blue Devils are also coming off an appearance in the state tournament. The Tigers won two of the three matchups last season with their second win coming in the District 10 Class 2A semifinals.
The Tigers have plenty of experience winning at a high level, not just in basketball. Many of the players on the Tigers’ roster were also on the volleyball team that won the Class 1A championship last month.
“They understand what it takes to win,” Rhoades said. “They’re willing to put the work in. They’re gym rats, so that’s huge. They’re a good group. It’s hard to not emphasize that. We got a bunch coming from volleyball, so they’re obviously on quite a roll here. We’re hoping that kind of moves along with basketball.”
