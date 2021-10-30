NEW WILMINGTON – Reynolds High wrestling has been one of the PIAA’s premier programs for decades. No one knows that better than Jalen Wagner.
But with Wagner, when it’s football season he and the gridiron Raiders are pretty good, too.
“Wrestling, Reynolds is known for it. We’re tryin’ to make a name in football. I’ve just gotta perform in every sport; do my greatest,” Wagner explained.
Wagner went for a game-high 178 yards rushing, including a 44-yard scoring sprint among his 2 touchdowns, and Reynolds commenced defense of its District 10 Class 1A championship as the Raiders outlasted Cambridge Springs, 34-20.
By virtue of the victory Reynolds (5-4) will meet Eisenhower – a 39-0 winner over Saegertown – in next weekend’s semifinals.
Friday night at Greyhounds Stadium, two teams not regarded for their passing games put on season-best performances.
Reynolds’ Brayden McCloskey connected on 12 of 15 attempts for 229 yards – the first time this season the Raiders’ run game was outgained by its aerial attack. McCloskey tossed 22- and 30-yard TDs to Haydin McLaughlin, a 4-yarder to Wagner, and a 34-yard insurance score to Ashton Small with 70 seconds remaining. Small also had a 75-yard kick-return for a TD negated by a penalty.
McLaughlin maneuvered for 4 catches for 106 yards, while Wagner was on the receiving end of another quartet for 65 yards. Wagner also pilfered a pass with 7 seconds left and the Spa situated at Reynolds’ 13-yard line.
Wagner wrestles for Reynolds and was part of another Raiders’ rampage through the postseason during 2021 that culminated in Hershey. But whatever sport is in season, Wagner is ready.
“I can’t decide. I love ‘em both so much. I don’t have a preference,” Wagner began. “Honestly, I’ve been pretty good from a young age, but I think I blossomed more last year, just gettin’ in with the bigger guys. They taught me a lot.”
Reynolds Head Coach Josh Mull admires Cambridge Springs, which came into the contest with an unassuming 3-4 won-lost record.
“You look at ‘em on film, and they seemed to struggle the last couple weeks. But all week long I told my coaching staff I was worried. (Reynolds’ coaches) felt very confident, but I said, ‘There’s something about Cambridge Springs and Reynolds. They play us really hard.’
“They play us hard, and kudos to them, hats off to them. They did a great job,” Mull praised.
The Spa sprang from 14-0 and 28-12 deficits.
When powerful fullback Garrett Hodak – wearing uniform No. 69, owing to his middle-linebacking position – scored from 3 yards out, the Blue Devils dented their deficit to 28-20 with 7:35 remaining.
But Reynolds responded, even after it appeared Wagner’s 1st-down fumble was recovered by Cambridge’s Van Jones at the Raiders’ 31-yard line.
Officials ruled Wagner was down before the ball came out, and Reynolds regained its momentum. Eleven plays later, on a 3rd-and 10 call from the Spa 34-yard line, McCloskey connected on a slanting Small.
“We knew we were gonna have to throw the ball a little bit, spread the field,” Mull related. “We’ve been talkin’ to our quarterbacks for the past three years – both Bryce (McCloskey) and Brayden to throw the ‘gift’ route. (The Blue Devils) go over the top and they bracket us to a three-man side, but they leave us alone on the back side in man coverage, and they’re given us the slant.
“That was the last touchdown to Ashton Small, and we finally took advantage of some of those things and it’ll bring everything into focus for us,” Mull continued. “The quarterback looks at the way the defense is set up – there’s two pass routes to the back side all the time, which allows us – (if the cornerback) plays off, it kind’ve sets up some things for us; but if (the corner) plays in, there’s another route there.
“The concept is there and they know the concept is there, but a lot of people don’t respect the backside route. We proved (Fri)day that we’re gonna throw the ball to the back side,” Mull added.
Cambridge Springs freshman quarterback Morgan Applebee annexed a 13-for-22, 170-yard passing performance that included a 20-yard scoring strike to tight end Tristan Mazzadra with 3:34 left in the 3rd period, drawing the Devils within 21-12 though Hodak’s 2-point PAT run failed.
Head Coach Nathan Liberty spent considerable post-game time consoling his Cambridge Springs contingent. His seniors included Kyle Banik, Dayton Ridgeway, Kyle Huya, Chase Eaglen, Jacob Hauf, Jackson Carico, Jordan Miller, Colby Deets, Bennett Carico, Hunter Haregsin, Austin Luktisch and the ubiquitous Hodak, who played spectacular run-stopping defense.
Mull praised Wagner, McCloskey and McLauglin, who benefitted from the line play of Mason Mitchell, Kolton Wilkinson, Nate Leksell, Alex Winklevoss, and Gavin Aley. Tight end-defensive Nate Miller was in uniform, but did not play as a precaution, owing to injury.
Mull concluded by paying a memorial tribute for Marlin Jones, who would have been a senior this season. His uniform No. 68 is displayed at every Reynolds game.
“One of the big things these guys are pressuring themselves with is, these guys want to play for Marlin, it’s something they talk about all the time, and that’s all Marlin talked about, from the moment we ended up at Eisenhower last year, ‘til the day that he passed,” an emotional Mull explained. “These guys want to try and make that a reality for him..
“It’s gonna be a tough road and we’ve really got to get back to the drawing board, execute, and get after things next week,” Mull admitted.
Wagner observed, “It wasn’t too great of a (regular) season, but once the playoffs hit the season re-starts. We’re just playin’ for a spot each week, and that’s what we’re doin’ – executing.
“No pressure. We just go out and perform. We don’t feel pressure. ... We got the win, that’s all that matters.”
Cambridge Springs 0 6 6 8 — 20
Reynolds 0 21 7 6 — 34
Second Quarter
R — McLaughlin 22-yard catch from McCloskey (2 pt failed)
R —Wagner 44-yard run (Wagner run)
CS —Hodak 15-yard run (Xp failed)
R — Wagner 4-yard catch from McCloskey (Xp good)
Third Quarter
CS — Mazzadra 20-yard catch from Applebbe (2 pt failed)
R —McLaughlin 30-yard catch from McCloskey (Xp good)
Fourth Quarter
CS —Hodak 3-yard run (Hodak run)
R —Small 34-yard catch from McCloskey (2 pt failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Reynolds: McLaughlin 4-106, Wagner 4-65, Alabran 2-30; Small 1-34, Malgieri 1-(-1); Cambridge Springs: Counasse 7-60, Kania 3-59, Boozer 2-35, Mazzadra 1-2.
PASSING: Reynolds: McCloskey 15-12-0, 229; Cambridge Springs: Applebee 22-13-1, 170; Mazzadra 1-0-0.
RECEIVING: Reynolds: McLaughlin 4-106, Wagner 4-65, Alabran 2-30; Small 1-34, Malgieri 1-(-1); Cambridge Springs: Counasse 7-60, Kania 3-59, Boozer 2-35, Mazzadra 1-2.