STATE COLLEGE — Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields’ announcement of his return for a fifth season automatically gave the Nittany Lions one of the most experienced position groups in the Big Ten.
Castro-Fields experienced injury-shortened seasons in 2019 and 2020, and after Penn State’s secondary two years ago proved porous against opposing passing offenses, the Nittany Lions ranked second in the Big Ten in 2020 in passing defense (198.6 yards per game).
Castro-Fields’ return to the unit, coupled with the spring emergence of freshman Kalen King, could equal one of the Nittany Lions’ most talented cornerback units in recent memory.
After Penn State coach James Franklin this spring raved about the maturity and athletic ability of King, the newcomer wasted little time showcasing his skills in front of a live audience.
King tallied two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, during Penn State’s open practice/scrimmage on April 17.
“He’s got exceptions skills,” Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry said. “He’s very confident and mature for a freshman, and he’s got great instincts. His instincts remind me of (linebacker Micah) Parsons a little bit – it comes really easy to him.”
Redshirt freshman Joey Porter Jr. was a first-time starter last season. He ended the year as an honorable mention all-conference selection by Big Ten coaches, and he was tabbed a third-team honoree by select members of the conference’s media. Although Porter didn’t play during the second of Penn State’s open practices/scrimmages, he should have a firm grip on the starting spot across from Castro-Fields.
Redshirt freshman Daequan Hardy played in nine games last season and ended the year with 10 tackles, three pass deflections and one sack.
Penn State during the spring brought in sophomore Johnny Dixon at the position via a transfer from South Carolina. With Porter unavailable last month, Dixon received some good looks against the Nittany Lions’ offense.
His addition bolsters the unit with even more depth.
“Kalen King’s development and Johnny Dixon coming in, we feel like we’ve got pretty good depth at the corner position,” Franklin said.
With such talent returning to the unit in 2021, Nittany Lions’ coaches have dipped into the position group in an attempt to infuse other positions.
Sophomore Marquis Wilson spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons as a cornerback. This spring, however, he practiced with Penn State’s wide receivers during both open practices/scrimmages. He’s officially listed as an “athlete” on Penn State’s current roster.
“He’s got tremendous confidence in himself and we’re looking for a few more playmakers at the wide receiver position,” Franklin said of Wilson. “So, we made this change… It’s something we’ve probably been discussing for about a week-and-a-half and then we made the change, brought Marquis in and we don’t ever tell a kid where to go. But you know, we bring them in and talk about what we’re thinking and see if he’s open to it and he was.”
After spending the past two seasons at cornerback, sophomore Keaton Ellis worked with the safeties at times this spring. Ellis logged playing time in a handful of games at cornerback last season and posted 12 tackles, two pass deflections and one interception.
“I feel like I have a really good room,” Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said earlier this spring. “I feel like there’s probably six guys who can legitimately play snaps for us.”