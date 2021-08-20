STATE COLLEGE – In less than a month, Penn State will welcome 107,000 fans to Beaver Stadium for the Nittany Lions’ season-opening game against Ball State.
After not having fans during an abbreviated conference-only 2020 season, the athletic program is dubbing the Sept. 4 opener the “107K Family Reunion.”
Next month’s home contest will be the first full-capacity event at Beaver Stadium since late 2019, but with coronavirus infections continuously rising in Pennsylvania, some local residents are worried it still might be too soon.
Like many in the local community, State College resident David Brown has attended his share of Penn State games in the past. He counts among the many Nittany Lion fans who call Centre County home.
“I think it’s irresponsible to open Beaver Stadium while the delta variant is going on, and I have no intention of going to the stadium for any of the events where there’s super-spreader possibilities,” said the 77-year-old Brown.
In 2019, Penn State ranked second nationally in attendance as the program averaged 105,678 fans at the 107,000-seat Beaver Stadium for seven weekends. Fellow Big Ten member Michigan (111,459) led all programs.
Last August, Penn State in following health guidelines set by state officials, announced it would not permit fans to attend any of the five home games for the 2020 season. Just last month the university announced a return to full-capacity crowds at athletic events this fall.
As of Thursday, Penn State athletic officials hadn’t announced any mask requirements or changes for fans who wish to attend games at Beaver Stadium this fall.
For 32-year-old Kirsten Helwig of Pleasant Gap, the decision not to attend games this season wasn’t difficult. As an expecting mother, her safety concerns go beyond just herself.
“I don’t think it’s the safest idea but I won’t be attending, my family won’t be attending,” Helwig said. “That’s our choice if they’re going to make that decision.”
Even if Penn State were to implement a mask mandate or require proof of vaccination status between now and Sept. 4, Helwig said she isn’t sure those safeguards will be enough to convince her or others they’ll be protected from the risk of infection.
“I really don’t think it’ll matter because people are still going to eat and drink,” she said. “They’re still going to do what they want to do. I feel like people are still going to lie about their vaccination status. It’s just going to happen that there are going to be sick people there. That’s my concern.”
Pennsylvania added 3,451 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a new high since April. As of Wednesday, 5.8 million residents of the Keystone State have been fully vaccinated. Locally in Centre County – home of Penn State University – 79,429 residents were fully vaccinated.
Penn State’s University Park campus boasts a student population of more than 46,000, while 41,808 residents comprise the State College community. Further adding to residents’ concerns is that the influx of students this fall poses additional coronavirus concerns.
Eight Big Ten universities have already or plan to implement vaccination mandates for students this fall. Penn State, however, counts among the six Big Ten schools that will not.
Fall semester classes begin on Monday, and arrival dates for new and returning students are already underway.
Josephine Pirrone has lived in State College for nearly four decades. She retired from Penn State a couple of years ago. Pirrone is among the many local residents who are concerned about the impact COVID-19 spikes could have on the community.
“I think it’s a terrible idea,” Pirrone said of full-capacity games. “Those of us who live here and don’t go to games all the time, we watch for kickoff times. We stay home until the game starts, and then we go do our errands. I think Penn State’s making very serious mistakes in their decisions that will have very serious repercussions.”
It remains to be seen if Penn State will modify its announced full-capacity plans for the fall sports season. What is known are local residents’ concerns about the safety and the well-being of their community when it comes to the impact that full-capacity football games could bring.
“Personally, I don’t think full capacity is a good idea because even though (the games) are outside, everyone’s stacked in there breathing each other’s air,” said State College resident Amy Diehl, 35. “It’s an outdoor event, so maybe everybody has different opinions. I try to avoid crowds whether we’re inside or out. I’m fine going inside of places that aren’t crowded without a mask because I’m vaccinated, but a crowded place whether you’re indoors or outdoors is not safe.”