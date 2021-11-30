Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly is reportedly leaving the Fighting Irish for the head coaching job at LSU, according to multiple media reports. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel at Yahoo Sports and then also reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated and Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
No official announcement has been made, but Thamel reported that the news should become official as early as Tuesday morning.
Kelly has gone 113-40 in 12 years at Notre Dame, making him the winningest coach in program history. He has led the Irish to College Football Playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020 and the BCS National Championship Game in 2012.
Notre Dame finished the regular season Saturday with a 45-14 win over Stanford, improving to 11-1 overall and leaving them with a chance to make the College Football Playoff again. The Irish are expected to be ranked in the top-6 heading into conference championship week once the CFP poll is released Tuesday night.
When asked before the Stanford game about leaving Notre Dame for another job, Kelly said, “No. I mean, look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that $250M check, my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her.”