Meadville/Vernon’s 8-10 year old Little League baseball team won the District 1 Championship Monday evening with a 9-3 win over Saegertown at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
Both teams played well defensively, but errors caught up to Saegertown and the team was unable to bat themselves out of a hole.
Emmett Redden hit six RBIs, which included two triples — including one in which he scored after a throwing error.
“I’m very proud of the result,” said Meadville head coach Larry Roberts. “They have put a lot of time and effort and stayed the course. This entire tournament they did a great job in pretty much every area.”
Meadville’s used two pitchers in their win. Leo DeSantis-Biggs started the game and pitched four innings, where he struck out six batters. Luke Roberts closed with four strikeouts in the final two innings.
Scoring opened up in the second as Saegertown started the game off on the right foot. Drew Young grounded out to first, but sent Max Adkins back to the dugout after he himself hit a double and stole third base.
Meadville answered in a big way by loading the bases and forcing two walks to home to take the lead at 2-1.
Then, Redden hit his first triple of the game, which sent him home after Saegertown made a fielding error on a throw to third base. The play scored four runs and put Meadville up 6-1.
“Emmett had a spectacular game. He was key and clutch when we needed him to be,” said Roberts.
In the top of the third, Saegertown had its own opportunity to answer as they loaded the bases themselves. But they were ultimately shut down.
Adkins and Carter Ogello stole home in the fourth inning, however, to make the game 6-3 and put pressure back on Meadville.
Meadville continued its scoring in the fourth inning as Redden hit the longest ball of the night, another triple to center field that scored two runs.
Meadville closed things out with a 9-3 win after a three-strikeout sixth inning from Roberts.
A new test now awaits Meadville on Monday in the Section 1 tournament.
“We have to keep ourselves on an even keel with basic fundamentals,” said Roberts. “We just need to keep doing what we’re doing now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.