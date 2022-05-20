ERIE — The Conneaut boys lacrosse team fell to Cathedral Prep 23-3 in the first round of the District 10 2A tournament on Thursday. With the loss, the Eagles end their season at 0-15.
The Ramblers dominated the game from the start, scoring five consecutive goals before the Eagles got on the board. By halftime, the Ramblers led 16-1.
With the win, the Ramblers will move on to the district championship game against Meadville on Wednesday. The Bulldogs took down Fairview 20-7 in their first round match up. The Ramblers won all three meetings during the regular season.
