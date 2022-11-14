FARRELL — The Maplewood football team suffered its worst loss of the regular season to Reynolds. They got their rematch with the Raiders on Saturday.
Unfortunately, the Tigers’ season came to an end with a 44-6 loss to Reynolds in a District 10 Class 1A semifinal at the Pegues Sports Complex in Farrell.
“When we were 2-5, there weren’t a whole lot of people saying we had a chance to be in the District 10 semifinals and we were gonna be one of the last four teams standing,” Maplewood head coach Jason Wargo said. “We were. They went on a little bit of a run there. Coming into today, they had won three out of four. They were playing their best football of the season.”
Ben Gilberto was the only Tiger to do any damage on Saturday. He amassed 238 yards rushing with a touchdown on 33 carries. The Tigers (5-7) totaled 254 yards of total offense.
AJ Proper was held to 2-for-10 passing for four yards.
Reynolds’ Haydin McLaughlin had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the first half. The senior finished with 122 yards of total offense on four touches. He carried the ball twice for 46 yards and caught a pair of passes for 76 yards.
Reynolds star running back Wagner still got his numbers. He finished with 173 yards rushing with three touchdowns on 15 carries. His numbers could have been better, but a couple penalties negated long runs.
Brayden McCloskey finished 5-for-9 passing with 139 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Tino Gentile caught two passes for 57 yards and Kevyn Maigien caught a 3-yard pass.
The Raiders (10-1) got on the board on the first play of the game. McLaughlin took a 58-yard jet sweep off the left side and bounced toward the sideline for the first score.
After forcing a punt, the Raiders struck again after Wagner broke a 58-yard run of his own for a 15-0 lead with 9:17 to play in the first quarter.
McLaughlin added his second rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. The Raiders went back to the jet sweep with McLaughlin, who scored from eight yards out. A 2-point pass from Brayden McCloskey to Wagner made it 23-0 Reynolds.
The Tigers (5-7) got on the board with a 45-yard run off the right side by Giliberto. But that was all the offense the Tigers could generate. They never ran a play inside of the Raiders’ 25-yard line.
Reynolds ended the first-half scoring with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Brayden McCloskey to McLaughlin down the right sideline. McLaughlin beat the defender, who grabbed his sleeve. The Raider spun around and fought his way into the end zone with 53 seconds left in the half.
After the Tigers failed to capitalize on a 14-play drive to start the half, the Raiders struck again with Wagner. He found some room on the left side of the line for a 12-yard touchdown run – his second of the game.
Wagner put the finishing touches on the scoring with a 13-yard run to force the running clock with 6:30 to play.
“They fought hard. They played hard. Every reason to be proud of themselves,” Wargo said. “A very successful season for them.”
The loss brought an end to Wargo’s first season with as the Tigers’ head coach. At the beginning of the season, he met with the five seniors and told them it was his job to make sure they played their best football in 2022. He believes the upperclassmen all finished the high school careers playing their best.
The seniors were Ethan Peterson, Sadie Thomas, Cole Doolittle, Garrett Butryn and Giliberto.
“Played their best football of their careers this year,” Wargo said of the senior class. “And (the seniors) especially finished extremely strong. Very proud of them.”
Maplewood 0 6 0 0 6
Reynolds 15 15 8 6 44
Scoring plays
R — McLaughlin, 58 run (kick)
R — Wagner, 58 run (Minjarez run)
R — McLaughlin, 8 run (Wagner pass from B. McCloskey)
M — Giliberto, 45 run (run failed)
R — McLaughlin, 34 pass from B. McCloskey (kick)
R — Wagner, 12 run (Minjarez run)
R — Wagner, 13 run (kick failed)
Individual statistics
Rushing: Maplewood — Giliberto 33-238, Peterson 3-22, Beuchat 2-7, Doubet 2-7, Lazoroshak 2-3, Proper 7-(-18), Team 2-(-9); Reynolds — Wagner 15-173, McLaughlin 2-46, V. Gentile 4-16, B. McCloskey 2-8.
Passing: Maplewood — Proper 10-2-0-4; Reynolds— B. McCloskey 9-5-1-139.
Receiving: Maplewood — Peterson 1-4, Beuchat 1-0; Reynolds — McLaughlin 2-76, T. Gentile 2-57, Malgieri 1-6.
