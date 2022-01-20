STATE COLLEGE – An already talented Penn State wrestling squad received a boost two weeks ago when Brady Berge announced his return to the program after a short stop at South Dakota State as a volunteer assistant.
Berge – who wrestled for the Nittany Lions from 2017-2021 – returned to the mat for No. 1 Penn State and earned a 5-1 decision against Rutgers’ Andrew Clark as the Nittany Lions moved to 11-0 on the season with a 27-11 win against No. 14 Rutgers on Sunday.
“He hit some really nice shots,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said of Berge’s return. “Was close to finishing maybe three shots early before he scored, but he hasn’t competed in almost a year, as you know, and he’s wrestling a weight higher than he was.”
No. 16-ranked Berge wrestled at 157 and 149 pounds during his first four years with the program. On Sunday, however, he wrestled at 165 pounds. Berge tallied two takedowns during his match against Clark.
Sunday’s action marked the first for Berge since he was forced to prematurely exit the first period of his NCAA Championship match in 2021. He ended that season with a 10-3 record and went 2-1 at the NCAA Championships.
He also qualified for the NCAA Championships in 2019.
Berge’s 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short because of injuries, which led to his retirement in April 2021. Berge, in a Twitter post announcing his return to Penn State, said he will return to his coaching role at South Dakota State at the end of the spring semester.
“Hopefully, he can approach things with a really healthy perspective knowing that he stepped away from wrestling for a little while and jumped into coaching and saw that life goes on regardless if you’re an NCAA champion or not,” Sanderson said of Berge, a senior. “So it can kind of free you up to let it rip a little bit. He’s a great kid, and win or lose, we’re just super happy to have him back in the program.”
Brooks continues
to impress
Just five days after collecting his second Big Ten Wrestler of the Week award of the season, Penn State’s Aaron Brooks, a junior, continued his reign atop 184 pounds.
The 2021 NCAA champion and top-ranked wrestler at 184 pounds moved to 9-0 on the season after a 10-2 major decision against No. 5 John Poznanski.
The loss was Poznanski’s first of the season.
The major decision was Brooks’ fourth of the season, which ties Max Dean (197 pounds) and Brian Borden (165 pounds) for the most on the squad.
Brooks has won 23 consecutive matches.
“This part of the season, you don’t want to mix too much stuff up, so keeping things simple is how I’ve been going about things,” Brooks said. “Recovery, addressing those techniques you need to focus on, a different opponent each week, so going in with a different mindset on the tactics I want to work on, but mainly, the same things.”
Top eight
Eight Penn State wrestlers will carry perfect records this season into a pair of upcoming meets against No. 3 Michigan (Friday) and Michigan State (Sunday).
The Nittany Lions feature top-ranked wrestlers in Roman Bravo-Young (9-0, 133 pounds), Nick Lee (7-0, 141 pounds), Carter Starocci (11-0, 174 pounds), Brooks and Dean (11-0). No. 7 Drew Hildebrandt (3-0, 125 pounds), No. 16 Berge (1-0) and No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet (9-0, heavyweight) are also undefeated.
“I’ve had really good opponents these last couple of weeks, so heading into Michigan, it’s the same thing, the same mindset, the same outlook,” Brooks said.