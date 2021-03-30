A
s time ran out during Thursday’s post-pro day media availability with Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth, the associate sports information director tasked with staffing the session alerted us the following question would be the last.
Many people remained in the queue to ask Freiermuth a question, including Mac Cerullo, sports editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. The Daily News of Newburyport is a Massachusetts affiliate paper of CNHI, and it’s also Freiermuth’s hometown paper.
Freiermuth noticed Mac was on the call and asked the associate SID, “Hey, do you mind if we have Mac ask a question? He’s my guy from my hometown.”
Mac had the opportunity to ask his question, which ended the media availability.
Freiermuth’s gesture not only allowed Mac to ask a question about how Freiermuth’s Pentucket community has helped him navigate the draft process, it reinforced how important relationship-building is in our profession.
There were more than 70 reporters from around the globe on Freiermuth’s Zoom media availability. The reporter who preceded Mac during the period logged on from Argentina.
Of the nearly 100 people on the Zoom, Freiermuth recognized Mac, and he specifically requested that Mac have the opportunity to ask his question. He also gave Mac a shout out earlier in the Zoom when talking about his football journey.
Mac can credit that to his years of respected, fair and professional coverage of Freiermuth. He can also take comfort in knowing he’s not only doing his job, but he’s doing it in a meaningful way that his people remember. Mac covers the sports gamut — youth, high school, college and professional — for The Daily News of Newburyport, and he does so exceptionally well.
In sports journalism, many young reporters come out of school with visions of covering big-time college or professional sports. In some of their eyes, covering high school and youth sports just doesn’t carry the prestige or allure of the so-called “big leagues.”
Those notions couldn’t be farther from the truth.
Freiermuth specifically remembered Mac from his high school coverage. Feiermuth didn’t request any of the Penn State beat reporters, or national reporters, by name.
Mac later told me he first crossed paths with Freiermuth during Freiermuth’s sophomore year of Pentucket High in 2014, which was Mac’s first year at that job.
The two built a professional relationship, and it is special enough to follow Freiermuth to the Big Ten and soon to the NFL. That relationship also spans the Freiermuth family.
Before I moved to State College to cover Penn State, I spent three years in Mississippi covering high school sports. There’s a certain intimacy that comes with the territory. I still have family members of athletes I covered in high school check in with me via a text message or a phone call to see how I’m doing, and vice versa.
The ability to create, nurture and develop those types of relationships are significantly more difficult in college and professional athletics, as I’m sure Mac will probably agree. He also covers the New England Patriots for The Daily News of Newburyport.
Good reporting includes humanizing the people you write about. It’s about stripping down all their accolades and accomplishments, and presenting them in a way in which people can relate.
Freiermuth leaves Penn State as the Nittany Lions’ all-time touchdown receptions leader at tight end with 16. His 16 touchdown catches rank eighth all-time by any player who has come through the program. His skillset and towering stature have NFL scouts drooling over his potential.
However, when you boil it down, he’s just Pat to those from back home in Massachusetts. Mac has given those from Pentucket a chance to follow Pat on his journey to Penn State, and as we all saw on Thursday, Pat showed his appreciation by specifically requesting that he have a chance to speak to him.
Relationships matter.