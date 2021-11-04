STATE COLLEGE – With Penn State’s first-quarter fumble recovery against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions’ defense extended its turnover streak to 14 games.
The streak spans back to last November when linebacker Brandon Smith intercepted a pass from Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey.
Through eight games this season, Penn State’s defense has not only been a consistent source for turnovers, but it ranks among the Big Ten’s best overall.
Penn State’s defense last week held Ohio State to its second-lowest scoring output of the season in a 33-24 Penn State loss in Columbus. Ohio State entered the contest with the Big Ten’s leading scoring offense.
“I was proud of the way the defensive line showed up,” Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo said this week. “We knew that they were a high-powered offense, and we knew that we had to stop the run and make them earn it. I was happy that we did that.”
The Nittany Lions’ defense this season is allowing 17 points per game to opponents, which matches Wisconsin for a Big Ten second-best in the category. Penn State has held four opponents to 17 or fewer points – Wisconsin, Ball State, Villanova and Indiana. The Hoosiers were shut out in a 24-0 Nittany Lions victory.
Penn State’s defense has only allowed 12 touchdowns this season, a season-low for Big Ten teams. Of the Buckeyes’ 33 points last Saturday, only 14 of them came via offensive touchdowns.
Wide receiver Chris Olave caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud, and running back TreVeyon Henderson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Opposing quarterbacks aren’t having much luck when it comes to throwing for touchdowns against the Nittany Lions.
Entering Week 9, opposing signal-callers have recorded just five passing touchdowns against Penn State. Only Northwestern’s and Purdue’s defenses have accomplished the same feat, as all three are tied for tops in the conference.
Stroud entered last week averaging just over three-and-a-half touchdown passes per game, and he threw for three or more touchdowns in all but one of the Buckeyes’ contests up to that point of the season.
Penn State’s run defense took a substantial hit early last month when starting defensive tackle and team captain PJ Mustipher suffered a season-ending injury against Iowa. Teammates Coziah Izzard and D’Von Ellies have filled in at the position.
“We’re just helping build off each other,” Ellies said this week. “There are certain things he’s better at than I am, and certain things I’m better at than he is. We’re just using that and giving each other pointers here and there. There’s always room for improvement. This time, more so than ever, it’s important for us to keep pushing each other in all aspects.”
Penn State has four games left in the regular season, three of which are against Big Ten offenses that rank in the top of the conference in scoring: No. 2 Michigan (37.1 ppg), No. 3 Michigan State (34.6 ppg) and No. 5 Maryland (29.3 ppg).
This weekend’s matchup pits the Nittany Lions against Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who averages 309.3 yards passing per game.