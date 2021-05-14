STATE COLLEGE — Penn State during recent years has produced no shortage of big-name running backs.
One needs to look no further than the New York Giants (Saquon Barkley) and Philadelphia Eagles (Miles Sanders) as evidence.
Penn State’s ability to successfully stock the position group with talent gives the Nittany Lions one of the deepest backfields not only in the Big Ten but also nationally.
Sophomores Noah Cain and Devyn Ford, along with freshmen Caziah Holmes and Keyvonne Lee collectively accumulated 952 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in nine games last season.
Cain entered the season-opener as the starter, but he was injured during the first half of the Nittany Lions contest against Indiana and didn’t play for the remainder of the season.
Cain returned to the practice field this spring, but he was held out of live practices. He did, however, run through warmups with his teammates during both of Penn State’s open practices/scrimmages last month.
With Cain sidelined last season, Lee received the bulk of the carries. He finished with 449 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 89 carries. Lee posted 124 yards rushing and one touchdown on 22 carries in Penn State’s win against Michigan that snapped a five-game losing streak.
The sturdy freshman looked just as crisp during April’s dress rehearsals.
Ford is poised to take a step forward in 2021 after repping at No. 2 last season. In six games he recorded 293 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 67 carries. More than his on-the-field role, Ford was counted on as a veteran presence for the Nittany Lion freshmen Lee and Holmes.
“I kind of learned to be a leader — try to lead the room as best as you can,” Ford said last month when asked about his takeaways from last season. “(I) understand situations a lot more, and understand everyone and the offense as a whole. Being in that role, you have to be able to take everything full speed and fast-paced. It’s nice to have and be in that role sometimes.”
Holmes averaged a position-group-high 4.5 yards per carry during an inaugural campaign in which he ran for 227 yards and two scores on 51 carries. Holmes posted a career-high 77 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns in Penn State’s season finale against Illinois.
The Nittany Lions went one step further to solidify their backfield by adding former Baylor running back John Lovett via the NCAA’s transfer portal late last year. Lovett didn’t participate during the Nittany Lions’ open practice/scrimmage on April 17, but he made his public debut at Beaver Stadium during the second open practice/scrimmage a week later.
Lovett recorded 1,803 yards and 17 touchdowns on 355 carries during four seasons with Baylor.
Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider welcomed Lovett’s addition and the depth he brings to one of the Nittany Lions’ deepest position groups.
“He took a leap of faith to come here to Penn State,” Seider said of Lovett. “He’s done a great job of fitting in the room — not putting himself above guys or beneath guys.