Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi used the words "crazy" and "sad" when asked Monday morning about the current realignment trend in college football.
With UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten that is rooted in the midwest and east and future Big 12 members Arizona State, Arizona and Utah facing trips to West Virginia, Narduzzi said that wouldn't be ideal for anyone.
"You look at different conferences across the country and they're going from the Atlantic to the Pacific," he said of movement that will become official in 2024. "It doesn't make sense financially. Especially for the other sports (aside from football and men's basketball).
"Would we mind a trip out to Oregon or wherever it might be for a week? It's fine, just one time a year. But when you're talking about all the travel for all the different sports and what that does mentally and physically to a student-athlete.
"I know what it takes going out and playing in Louisville. I can't imagine what it does to some of these other ones. You guys (reporters) have all been on some long flights, come off a red eye or whatever after a game, how you feel, it takes you a day to recover. We don't have a day. We have to go back to work, and your bodies and your minds will be effected, I think."
Narduzzi called the situation "crazy" and "money-driven, which is sad."
The situation might hit close to home for Pitt if Florida State decides to leave the ACC — as it has threatened to do — for a conference such as the SEC where there is more TV money.
Narduzzi praised ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips for maintaining stability, noting that expansion should only occur if the new schools are the "right fit."
"To go all the way out on the West Coast, does it really make sense?" he said.
Despite Narduzzi's remarks, there is a report of the ACC considering a merger with the four remaining Pac-12 schools.
Meanwhile, coaches of two of the four teams that will remain in the Pac-12 have expressed serious concern. California coach Justin Wilcox called it "preventable."
"There's no denying the significance of this," Wilcox told reporters Sunday, according to ESPN.com. "This is as big a deal as it gets to be. Really kind of shocking. Personally, it's sad. From what I know, it probably didn't need to come to this, but things happened along the way and really unfortunate.
"So it's frustrating, there's some anger in there."
Washington State coach Jake Dickert blamed TV money.
"The old question of, 'How long would it take TV money to destroy college football?' Maybe we're here," he said.
"To think even remotely five years ago, the Pac-12 would be in this position, it's unthinkable to think we're here today. To think local rivalries are at risk and fans driving four hours to watch their team play in a road game is at risk, to me, is unbelievable.
"We'll look back at college football in 20 years and say, 'What are we doing?'"
