The novelty is nowhere close to fading for David Bednar.
The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie relief pitcher is the hometown kid playing for the hometown team. He grew up just north of the city in Mars, and the 26-year-old has been a fan ever since his first memory of going to a game in 2001 on the day PNC Park opened.
“Each day, I pinch myself,” Bednar said earlier this week. “Every day, seeing the jersey hung up in the locker, it’s still surreal. I don’t think it’s going to wear off anytime soon. It’s awesome, being able to pitch here and have some success, knock on wood.”
What makes the story even better is Bednar has been a bright spot for the Pirates, who have already settled into the basement of the National League Central.
Going into Friday night’s game against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, Bednar’s ERA was a solid 3.05 ERA through 23 games. He had 27 strikeouts in 202/3 innings while allowing 16 hits and seven walks.
Bednar was one of five players acquired from the San Diego Padres on Jan. 19 in a trade for right-hander Joe Musgrove. The other four are still in the minor leagues.
Bednar playing for the Pirates is a neat story. Yet what enhances the story is how well he has pitched.
After going to spring training not assured of winning a spot on the opening day roster, Bednar has become an integral part of the bullpen.
“My confidence is pretty high,” Bednar said. “I got myself in a good routine this year. Going out and competing and sticking to that mantra. Once you have success, it fuels that a little more.”
Bednar’s fastball has reached as high as 99 mph this season. He admits he is hoping to crack triple digits sometime soon as the relievers have a competition amongst themselves to see who gets to 100 mph first.
Yet much of Bednar’s success has stemmed from being able to keep hitters off balance with a split-finger pitch that also has the action of a slider.
Richard Rodriguez has solidified his spot as the Pirates’ closer and Kyle Crick is serving as his primary set-up man. However, it would not be surprising to see general manager Ben Cherington deal both pitchers for prospects at the trade deadline next month in an effort to continue expediting the Pirates’ youth movement.
If that happens then the Pirates would be looking for a closer. Bednar seemingly could fill the role after having 39 saves over four minor league seasons in the Padres’ farm system.
Like all relievers, the idea of closing is attractive to Bednar. However, he also stresses he is not looking that far into the future.
“Eventually, but right now whenever my name’s called, I’m going to go out there and get outs and execute pitches and get my team off the field,” he said. “That’s not anything I’m really worried about right now. Just worry about going out and doing my job.”
• • •
It is never wise to get excited about a one-game sample size. However, in what is shaping up as another lost season for the Pirates, Ke’Bryan Hayes showed Thursday night he should be a bright spot over the final four months.
The rookie third baseman had two hits, including a triple, in his first game back after spending two months on the injured list with a strained left wrist to help the Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 at PNC Park.
Hayes also made two outstanding defensive plays, spearing a sizzling liner off the bat of Jesus Aguilar and sliding to his left to snare a hard-hit grounder from former teammate Starling Marte and turning it into an out.
Hayes hit .376 with five home runs in 24 games last season when he made his major league debut.
The 24-year-old is clearly one of the few players on the current major league roster that could be part of the next winning Pirates’ team, whenever that may be.
• • •
The Pirates have sold less than 4,000 full-season ticket plans this year, easily the lowest total since moving into PNC Park.
It would be interesting to know how many fans did not renew their season tickets because of financial hardship caused by the pandemic and how many were just fed up with owner Bob Nutting’s frugal ways.
The guess here is more fans have tired of Nutting and the Pirates being in what oftentimes feels like perpetual rebuilding mode.
John Perrotto has covered the Pittsburgh Pirates for various outlets since 1988. You can follow him on Twitter at @JPerrotto.