The trade deadline in Major League Baseball is looming just a few weeks away, and this is about the time of year when teams determine whether they are going to be buyers or sellers. and in recent years, the Pirates have been in the sellers category as they have tried to turn every warm body over the age of about 27 into prospects.
Pirates fans will hate to hear this, but the Pirates should once again be sellers and they should be willing to part with any player who isn’t likely to be a big part of their future.
Some may think that is starting over, but it isn’t at all. The Pirates have established this year they are willing to fast track their best prospects and play their younger players. They are clearly trying to build a core group of players that will hopefully grow and be the foundation of a team that is able to contend in a year or two.
Realistically, though, the Pirates are not going to be contenders until 2024 at least, and that is the approach the front office should take when deciding whom to sell:
“Will this player be someone who will help us win in 2024 and beyond?”
There are very few players on the current roster whom I would classify as untouchable. In fact, that list among the MLB roster is very short — Ke’Bryan Hayes, Oneil Cruz, Jack Suwinski, Diego Castillo and (even though he isn’t currently on the major league roster) Roansy Contreras. There are obviously a few other rookies whom the Pirates should not be quick to trade and most of their top prospects, too, but as far as untouchables from the MLB roster, that list above is it.
And if that is the approach they are going to take, it means they do have some good trade pieces to fully reload their minor league system and open up the major league roster to get more young players experience at that level.
The first player they should make a decision about is Bryan Reynolds. It is simple — if they aren’t going to sign him to a long-term extension, they need to trade him now. He is their most desired player, he is having another great season and he is signed through next year. He wouldn’t be a straight rental player for some team, so his value is high. The Pirates shouldn’t trade him just to trade him; they should be very picky and hold out for a proper return. But they also shouldn’t overplay their hand.
I agree that the right move would be to sign him long term, but if the Pirates are not willing to commit to that kind of contract, keeping him around until next year makes very little sense.
Jose Quintana gave the Pirates exactly what they needed from him by the way he has pitched. He was signed with the hopes that he could show enough in the first half of the season to become a trade chip, as almost every contender looks for starting pitching at the deadline. Quintana has been durable (second on team in innings pitched) and has pitched reasonably well (3.59 ERA, 1.3 WHIP), so there will be a market for him. and the Pirates need to maximize it.
David Bednar is going to the All-Star Game and has been fantastic as the Pirates’ closer/back-end of bullpen guy. He has 55 strikeouts in 41 innings. He has been spectacular at times and dominant most of the time. He also is a closer, which is a luxury item for a team that has no chance of contending. He is far more valuable to a team that is ready to win, and the Pirates won’t be that for at least two seasons.
Bednar’s value will never be higher than it is right now, but he is mostly useless to a team that is likely to finish 20 games out of first place. His value is as a trade piece, and the Pirates should take advantage of that. He will be 28 in October, which is also a factor, as I would listen to arguments about why they should keep him around if he was two or three years younger.
Those are the big three trade pieces — Reynolds, Quintana and Bednar — but the Pirates have a few others who may draw some interest. Ben Gamel, Jake Marisnick and Daniel Vogelbach are all 30-somethings (OK, Vogelbach is only 29) and veterans who would make nice bench players for contending teams. The same can be said about Kevin Newman and Yoshi Tsutsugo, and Chris Stratton is a veteran reliever who can offer depth to a bullpen.
One other player the Pirates should be willing to trade is Mitch Keller. He is still young enough that some team might overpay a little for him based on his potential. The Pirates shouldn’t give him away, but I don’t know that two or three years from now he is going to be a cornerstone piece in the rotation. and if he isn’t, then trade him, especially since he has pitched much better of late and shown he can be an effective starter.
This approach will certainly draw a lot of moans and groans from the fan base, and I get it. The fan base is growing impatient with what seems like a never-ending cycle of rebuilding. But the team committed to rebuilding the right way, somewhat slow and steady, and that is what makes this the right approach. The team has some trade pieces and they need to cash them in and continue to commit to their youth.
Paul Zeise is a columnist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He can be reached at pzeise@post-gazette.com or on Twitter at @paulzeise.
