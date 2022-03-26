Many years ago, the Pittsburgh Pirates used to hold monthly “hot stove” luncheons in the offseason to generate interest during the winter months.
One of those luncheons, which were held in the press dining room at old Three Rivers Stadium, was particularly memorable.
In the winter between the 1989 and 1990 seasons, many of the Pirates’ key players were eligible for salary arbitration for the first time. While at the dais, club president Carl Barger told the media the Pirates would not negotiate with those players and instead let their cases go to hearings and be decided by an arbitrator.
This did not sit well with the players who were in attendance to ostensibly promote the team.
Bobby Bonilla stood in a corner of the room talking with a group of reporters. The slugger’s voice seemingly raised an octave with each answer.
“You heard the man,” Bonilla said at one point. “We’re going to court.”
No, not actual court where you put your right hand on the Bible, just baseball court.
What does that have to do with today’s Pirates?
The club could not come to an agreement with arbitration-eligible center fielder Bryan Reynolds on a contract earlier this week. Thus, both sides – in the words of Bobby Bo – are going to court.
Reynolds is the Pirates’ best player following the purge of the roster over the last two seasons. He was also one of the top players in the National League in 2021.
Reynolds started in the All-Star Game and finished 11th in the NL Most Valuable Player voting while hitting .302/.390/.522 with 24 home runs in 159 games. He was a finalist for both the NL Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards.
In Baseball Reference’s WAR calculations, Reynolds’ 6.0 mark ranked 10th in the league. Reynolds’ number was 5.5 in FanGraph’s version of the metric, placing him fifth.
Those numbers do not fully express Reynolds’ value.
Though quiet by nature, Reynolds has emerged as a leader by example on a young team. People inside the clubhouse say he has quite the wit — at least when reporters aren’t around.
One can argue being the best player on what figures to again be one of the worst teams in the major leagues — the Pirates have finished last in the NL Central for three straight seasons — isn’t a big deal. Nevertheless, Reynolds is the closest thing the Pirates have to an established major league star.
A three-person panel will decide Reynolds’ arbitration case sometime after the lockout-delayed season begins April 7. Reynolds is seeking $4.9 million. The Pirates are offering $4.25 million.
It is hard to understand why the Pirates are risking potentially alienating their best player over $650,000. While life-changing money for most people, it is a pittance for a major league team — even the frugal Pirates. Earlier this week, Forbes valued the franchise at $1.32 billion.
What makes the decision more baffling is general manager Ben Cherington said after the first workout of spring training March 15 that he, owner Bob Nutting and club president Travis Williams believe the team needs to build more trust with its players following the acrimonious labor negotiations that shut down the sport for 99 days.
“In every conversation and every interaction, we can do things to build more trust,” Cherington said.
The Pirates will again have one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball this season, projected at $45 million.
The fans certainly don’t trust Pirates’ management desire to win. After failing to come an agreement with Reynolds, you can be assured many players doubt the sincerity of Cherington, Nutting and Williams wanting to build bridges.
More than three decades later, some things never change.
See you in court.
John Perrotto has covered the Pittsburgh Pirates for various outlets since 1988. You can follow him on Twitter at @JPerrotto.