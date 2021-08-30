It was a recipe for discord.
Gregory Polanco had a salary of $11.6 million this season, easily making the highest-paid player on the Pittsburgh Pirates roster before he was released Saturday. The Pirates’ payroll was $49 million before the move, lowest among the 30 teams in Major League Baseball.
Polanco finished the season hitting .208 with 11 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 107 games. Though the rate of pay is wasn’t exorbitant by MLB standards, his production did not match the expectations for the highest-paid player on a team.
Thus, many of the few fans still showing up at PNC Park had been cascading boos on Polanco recently. The jeering reached a crescendo Wednesday night when many in the crowd chanted “D-F-A” after Polanco made what proved to be a pivotal error in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
DFA stands for designated for assignment. That is the first step a team takes in putting a player on waivers and usually then releasing him.
Ironically, the Pirates did not DFA Polanco. Instead, they gave him his outright release.
The fans’ discontent was understandable, and they certainly had the right to boo. However, what is interesting is how honest Polanco was with reporters Thursday when asked about the booing.
Normally, players give a stock answer about it being part of the game and blah, blah, blah. Not Polanco.
“It’s tough. It’s not nice,” he said. “They have to understand that I’m a human being, too. This is my work. This is my job. I don’t want to do bad. I eat because of baseball. That’s how I get paid, so I want to do great every time. That’s not nice to hear that, the fans like, ‘Oh, release him. DFA him. Send him back.’
“They don’t understand. They don’t know how hard it is. I’m doing 100 percent every day to get better. It’s been a hard year for me, obviously. This is my free-agent year. I want to do good. I want to keep playing baseball until I can’t. I don’t want to retire. I don’t want to be home. I want to be on a baseball field. This is what I love. They don’t understand, and that’s sad.”
The counter argument was Polanco has 11.6 million reasons to not worry about the reaction of the fans. At 29 and in his eighth season in the major leagues, Polanco should also know jeering happens when a player is not performing well.
However, Polanco’s answer was a reminder that players are human, too. While he did not play well this season — or the last three years for that matter — he did play hard.
And the truth of the matter is Polanco was not the same since injuring his left shoulder late in the 2018 season and undergoing extensive surgery. He hit just .203 with 24 homers in 199 games.
Polanco also had the distinction of being the last player remaining from the Pirates’ 2013-15 teams that reached the playoffs. Those days seem even further away than six years and the last World Series appearance by the Pirates in 1979 seems life a lifetime ago.
When Polanco arrived in the major leagues in 2014, he was greeted with a standing ovation from the fans at PNC Park before his first at-bats. He was supposed to be the Pirates’ next big star.
Seven years later, his run ended with jeers and sports’ version of a firing.
Fickle game, that baseball.
• • •
The Pirates have looked at just about every prospect that has played at Triple-A Indianapolis at some point this season. The latest is infielder/outfielder Michael Chavis, who was called up earlier this week.
Perhaps the last in line for an audition this season is another multi-position player, Tucupita Marcano. He was one of three players acquired from the San Diego Padres last month in the Adam Frazier trade.
Marcano has been a disappointment so far at Indy, hitting .186 with one home run in 26 games. However, he is just 21 years old.
Roster spots will be precious this September. The roster limit only expands from 26 to 28 — rather than 40 — in a rule that goes into effect this season.
Though he might not deserve the promotion, it would be interesting to see what Marcano could do for the Pirates.
• • •
The Pirates are on pace for a 100-loss season. In case, you’re wondering, they have reached triple digits in losses eight times in franchise history – 1890, 1917, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1995, 2001 and 2010.
John Perrotto has covered the Pittsburgh Pirates for various outlets since 1988. You can follow him on Twitter at @JPerrotto.