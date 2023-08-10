Paul Skenes made his professional baseball debut Thursday afternoon, and it was a quick one.
The Pittsburgh Pirates' No. 1 overall pick out of LSU, Skenes started for the FCL Pirates in their game against the FCL Twins at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
He tossed a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout. He threw 10 pitches before being lifted after one inning.
Skenes got a groundout and flyout before striking out Walker Jenkins, the Twins' No. 5 overall draft pick.
His fastball topped out at 101 mph.
It was Skenes' first outing since he pitched against Wake Forest in the College World Series June 22.
Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review sports editor. You can contact Bill by email at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter .
