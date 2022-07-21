Pitching depth has been one of the obvious flaws with the 2022 Pirates through the first half of the season.
There are useful veterans like Jose Quintana and established regulars like David Bednar; homegrown talents with potential like Mitch Keller and Roansy Contreras; and intriguing reclamation projections like Zach Thompson. Just not a whole lot of bona fide major league talent that has ripened behind them.
One draft isn’t going to fix that problem for several years, at best. Nevertheless, the front office’s approach to the 2022 lottery seemed to signal it badly wants to avoid this same conundrum down the road, when the hope is the big league club will be far more competitive than it is now.
Eight of the 11 players the team selected through the first 10 rounds of the draft were either pitchers outright or — in the case of third-round pick Jack Brannigan — two-way players with a demonstrated ability to pitch. Then, on Day 3 of the draft Tuesday, eight of the 10 picks were pitchers.
That’s a pretty serious commitment to one facet of the game, even if the headlining first-round pick was a highly touted hitter from the prep ranks in Termarr Johnson — and even if general manager Ben Cherington demurred on the question of the position split during comments with reporters Tuesday evening.
“We’re looking for the best players,” he said. “I think once you get to a certain part of the draft, you do start looking at where can we impact the system and the best way. We do have to be mindful of areas in the system where we’ve already got a lot of players that need opportunities, so you look at that a little as you get deeper in the draft.
“But we didn’t go into the draft looking to take X number of pitchers. It’s just how the draft fell.”
The club’s preference for pitchers wasn’t the only interesting trend to sort through either.
Of the first eight pitchers chosen, seven originate from the college ranks, beginning with compensatory first rounder Thomas Harrington. The same was true with the Day 3 picks, and most of them are pretty seasoned.
Third-rounder Brannigan, second-rounder Hunter Barco, sixth-rounder Derek Diamond, seventh-rounder J.P. Massey, eighth-rounder Cy Nielson and ninth-rounder Mike Walsh were all upperclassmen at their respective schools before they were selected, and all seven college pitchers chosen Tuesday were juniors or seniors.
Throw in the choices of fifth-rounder Tres Gonzalez, an outfielder from Georgia Tech, and 10th-rounder Tanner Tredaway, an outfielder from Oklahoma, plus nine college picks Tuesday, and 18 of the team’s 21 selections came from campus.
That would also appear to be a pretty serious commitment to polish and the potential we could start seeing some of these names filter through the big league roster in the next two to three years, as opposed to the four or more it might take to develop a prep player, though Cherington side-stepped that notion, as well.
“Just a coincidence — it’s how the draft fell,” he said. “We’e excited. Obviously, a lot of those college players were pitchers, and I think we have an opportunity to take advantage of the resources we’ve put into pitching development to pick up where guys have left off at their college programs and try to help them forward. ... We’ll get a lot of chances to do that with the volume of pitching we’re bridging in.”
Then there’s the matter of size, particularly on the pitching side. Industry trends have shown a preference for taller guys with longer levers that can generate more torque in recent years. The Pirates, in fact, were on the leading edge of that craze under previous general manager Neal Huntington more than a decade ago.
You’ll remember names like Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon, Nick Kingham and Clay Holmes were all 6-foot-5 or taller. Three of those four have turned out to be pretty darn solid big leaguers.
Cherington took a decidedly different approach to this draft, though. Of those first eight pitchers chosen, Harrington, Brannigan, Diamond, Walsh and fourth-rounder Michael Kennedy all measure 6-foot-2 or shorter.
There, at least, Cherington seemed to acknowledge some intention in deliberately casting a wider net than perhaps some other teams do these days.
“Our scouting group, our team, our performance team, we do a lot of work on the delivery analysis, the physical part and the physical projection of the pitchery,” he said, “how they move on the mound. But I would say that’s less about height and more about other attributes, so just looking for the best pitchers and the guys who we think we can help get better.”
The preference for pitchers continued right away Tuesday, as each of the first four picks were pitchers, half of the day’s haul in that area overall.
That group included Salve Regina’s Dominich Perachi (11th round); Mississippi State’s K.C. Hunt (12th); Cowley County Community College’s Miguel Fulgencio (13th) and South Carolina’s Julian Bosnic (14th).
Bosnic is a highlight for his roots alone as a Pittsburgh native. He did not pitch this past season but posted a solid 2.84 ERA and limited opponents to a .133 batting average in just over 50 innings as a junior in 2021.
Perachi was the first pick of the day at No. 320 overall. He posted a minuscule 1.00 ERA in 71 2/3 innings for the Seahawks this past season, winning nine of his 11 decisions, though those numbers did come at the NCAA Division III level.
Picks in the later rounds Tuesday included South Carolina first baseman Josiah Sightler (15th); Rutgers catcher Nick Cimillo (16th); Houston pitcher Jaycob Deese (17th); Pacific pitcher Elijah Birdsong (18th); North Broward Prep High School pitcher Yoel Tejeda (19th); and Long Island pitcher Joshua Loeschorn (20th.)
Overall, it’s a group Cherington and his team feels good about.
“At a high level, really excited and happy for how it played out for us, really excited about what I thought was great debate and dialogue amongst a very diverse roomful of people, different perspectives coming forward, a lot of good debate and disagreement.”
Note: Cherington told reporters Brannigan will be developed primarily as a third baseman, especially at first, but the club is open to him pitching as he proves he can handle it.
