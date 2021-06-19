That the Pittsburgh Pirates are bad this season is not a surprise.
It was obvious by the moves then made – trading Josh Bell, Joe Mugrove and Jameson Taillon – and didn’t make – signing or trading for any players of note – in the offseason that the Pirates were writing off 2021 and building for the future.
However, the Pirates have a chance to be historically bad.
They carried a 10-game losing streak into Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians at PNC Park. The skid dropped the Pirates’ record to 23-44.
The .343 winning percentage puts the Pirates on pace to finish 56-106. Only twice in franchise history have the Pirates lost more games in a season.
The 1890 team, then known as the Alleghenys, went 23-113. The hapless bunch’s .169 winning percentage is easily the worst in franchise history.
The 1952 team went 42-112 for a .273 winning percentage. They finished in last place in the then eight-team National League, a whopping 54.5 games behind the pennant-winning Brooklyn Dodgers.
At least the 1890 team must have had some fun characters.
They had a pitcher named Crazy Schmit and another named Phenomenal Smith. Also on the roster were first baseman Peek-A-Boo Veach, third baseman Doggie Miller and outfielder Ducky Hemp.
As for the 1952 team, it was forever immortalized during NBC Game of the Week telecasts in the 1970s and 1980s. Joe Garagiola was the Pirates’ catcher in ‘52 before going on to fame as a television personality. Seemingly every Saturday afternoon, Garagiola would tell a humorous yarn about the 1952 Pirates.
Sadly, there is not much humor to be found in the 2021 Pirates. No one has a great nickname, and it is hard to think of a candidate who one day will use tales of 2021 as TV shtick.
The Pirates entered the weekend last among the 30 major league teams in runs scored and 23rd in runs allowed.
Perhaps in time, people will look back at the 2021 Pirates and have a hearty chuckle. At the present, though, more people are laughing at the Pirates than with them.
I was optimistic about this season in March, picking the Pirates to 74-88 while so many others were expecting 100 losses.
However, since nudging over .500 at 12-11, the Pirates have lost 33 of 44 games. To finish with 74 wins, they would need to go 51-44 the rest of the season.
It is hard to imagine that happening.
***
Friday marked the start of a three-game series between the Pirates and Indians. With the way Major League Baseball schedules interleague play, the Indians’ next visit to Pittsburgh will not come until 2027.
It makes no sense that MLB does not make the Pirates and Indians “natural rivals” so they could face each other home and away in two-game series every season.
Instead, MLB considers the Indians and Cincinnati Reds natural rivals, which at least makes some sense considering the teams are based in the same state. The only plausible explanation for dubbing the Pirates and Tigers rivals is Honus Wagner squared off against Ty Cobb in the 1909 World Series – 112 years ago.
The Pirates and Indians both want to meet on a yearly basis because of the proximity of the two cities and the likelihood of drawing larger crowds. However, MLB refuses to budge because it wants to preserve the Ohio Cup series.
Here’s how much the Ohio Cup means: a few years back I was in the visitor’s clubhouse at Progressive Field when I spotted a trophy sitting on a table. I asked a clubhouse worker about the trophy, and he said the Reds had forgotten to take it along following their previous visit to Cleveland.
It is time to replace the Ohio Cup with the Turnpike Trophy.
***
The Pirates hold the No. 1 pick in this year’s amateur draft. Even though the draft is less than a month away, general manager Ben Cherington is being truthful when he says the Pirates have not decided who they are going to select.
No clear-cut favorite has emerged.
The guess here, though, is it will be Jordan Lawler, a shortstop from Dallas Jesuit Prep High School in Dallas, which is also Bell’s alma mater. Most of the scouts I have spoken with believe Lawler, a 6-foot-2 right-handed hitter, has the highest ceiling of any player in the draft.
***
John Perrotto has covered the Pittsburgh Pirates for various outlets since 1988. You can follow him on Twitter at @JPerrotto.