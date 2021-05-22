One of the most difficult tasks for an inexperienced pitcher at the major league level is learning to aggressively attack hitters.
“It sounds pretty simple in theory,” Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander J.T. Brubaker said. “It’s a different story, though, when you’re standing on the mound 60 feet, 6 inches away from a big league hitter.”
Indeed, it is.
However, manager Derek Shelton and pitching coach Oscar Marin challenged Brubaker prior to spring training to be more aggressive with his pitches in his second season in the major leagues. Brubaker has not only met the challenge but he also is succeeding.
The 27-year-old is 3-3 with a 3.27 ERA through eight starts. He has 44 strikeouts in 44 innings with 42 hits allowed and 12 walks.
Despite a rocky last turn through the rotation, Brubaker has been a bright spot for the Pirates, who were last in the National League Central with an 18-25 record going into Friday night’s game against the Braves in Atlanta.
Brubaker gave up a season-high five runs in 52/3 innings in a loss to the Cardinals in St. Louis on Tuesday night. The NL Central-leading Cardinals also got him for three runs in five innings of a loss April 30 at PNC Park.
In his other six starts, though, Brubaker has allowed either one or two runs. Since lasting four innings against the Cincinnati Reds in his season debut, Brubaker has worked at least five innings in seven consecutive starts.
“I feel good about what I’ve done this season for the most part,” Brubaker said. “Every time you go out there, you want to keep your team in the game, give the offense a chance to put up some runs and win a ballgame. Anytime you do that, it’s a good feeling. I feel I have done that pretty consistently.”
Brubaker had a 1-3 record with a 4.94 ERA in 11 games, including nine starts, as a rookie during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Striking out 48 batters in 471/3 innings was an indicator Brubaker had the stuff to potentially be an effective major league starting pitcher. That potential is turning into results now that Brubaker is taking an aggressive approach.
“Going into spring training, that was the mindset, attack the hitters and see what happens,” Brubaker said. “Baseball is a hard game. When you attack the zone, hitters are going to get themselves out a lot of times.
“These hitters can all hit mistake pitches. That’s the hurdle I had to get over. It was a case of not worrying about making mistakes because when you worry about throwing a mistake pitch then you’re more likely going to end up throwing a mistake pitch.”
• • •
Second baseman Adam Frazier is off to an outstanding start for the Pirates.
His 58 hits lead the National League as does his .423 batting average with runners in scoring position. He also tops the major leagues with 18 multiple-hit games and has an overall average of .339.
With the Pirates going full steam with a rebuild, the 29-year-old does not fit into their long-term plans. And while Frazier has certainly increased his value in 2021, don’t expect the Pirates to get a huge haul if they try to trade him later this season.
“He’s a good player on a bad team, so he looks a little better than he really is,” an executive from another MLB team said, speaking on conditioning of anonymity. “He’s a good little player and he’d be a nice fit on a lot of contending teams as a left-handed bat that can play a variety of positions.
“That being said, you’re not going to give up a bundle for him. He’s not the kind of guy that is single handedly going to win the pennant for you. He’s a good complementary player if he’s on a good team.”
• • •
The news earlier this week that former Pirates second baseman Rennie Stennett died at 72 of cancer was shocking.
The last time I saw Stennett was two years ago when he was a guest instructor for the Pirates in spring training. Stennett was in such excellent shape that it looked like he could grab a bat and still hit line drives all over the field.
Stennett will always be remembered for his 7-for-7 game against the Chicago Cubs in 1975, an MLB record that still stands. He was integral part of the excellent Pirates’ teams of the 1970s, the best decade in franchise history.
