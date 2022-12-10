MECHANICSBURG — When Ben DiNucci, Phil Jurkovec and later Cole Spencer wore the green and white of Pine-Richland, those star quarterbacks all shined brightly in the state football championships.
Add another Rams QB to their list, even if he didn’t start the year playing that position.
Ryan Palmieiri rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns, threw for another TD and returned an interception to the end zone Friday night as Pine-Richland stunned Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter, 28-14, in the PIAA Class 5A final at Cumberland Valley.
The state title was the third for Pine-Richland (13-3), joining those won in 2017 by Jurkovec and 2020 by Spencer.
Palmieiri scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards, threw a 40-yard touchdown to Luke Rudoph and returned a pick-6 to the end zone against a powerhouse program loaded with major-college recruits.
Yet for the second year in a row, Imhotep Charter (10-3) lost in the state finals to a WPIAL team. A year ago, Penn-Trafford defeated Imhotep in overtime.
This time, it wasn’t that close.
Palmieiri was a 1,000-yard passer as a junior, but started this season as Pine-Richland’s top running back. When the Rams stumbled to a 1-3 start, coaches moved him back to quarterback in Week 5, and the team hasn’t lost since.
Pine-Richland trailed 7-0 after the first quarter Friday, but forced a tie midway through the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Palmieiri. His run capped a 14-play, 76-yard drive, fitting perfectly into Pine-Richland’s plans to hold to ball and dominate time of possession.
Tied 7-7 at half, Palmieiri gave the Rams a lead less than 2 minutes into the second half when he intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards to the end zone.
Palmieiri struck again later in the third, capping an eight-play, 79-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to lead 21-7.
Midway through the fourth, Palmieiri showed he can pass, too. He’s dangerous as a running quarterback, but one of his nine completions was a 30-yard touchdown to Rudolph to complete an eight-play, 72-yard drive.
