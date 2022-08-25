STATE COLLEGE — Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. provided Penn State fans additional holiday cheer last Christmas by announcing his return to the program for the 2022 season.
This season marks Porter’s third as a starter, and he’s optimistic both about his development and the overall direction of Penn State’s cornerback room ahead of the Sept. 1 season opener at Purdue.
“I see a lot of good things heading into this year with the whole room in general,” Porter said. “I feel like the room has come a long way since spring camp, and now even with fall camp. We’ve taken great strides, so I feel the start of the season we should be ready.”
Last year, the redshirt junior was part of a Penn State secondary that ranked third in the Big Ten in yards passing per game yielded to opponents with 199.8. The Nittany Lions’ defense allowed 11 passing touchdowns a year ago, making it one of only three conference teams to yield 11 or fewer to opposing quarterbacks.
Porter ended his redshirt sophomore campaign as a third-team All-Big Ten selection (coaches) for the second consecutive season.
At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, Porter has the size and length that projects well for NFL scouts. During the offseason, he said he emphasized strengthening his lower body in an attempt to become even quicker.
“This offseason, he’s worked extremely hard to change his body,” Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said. “He’s having a great camp. His length, his speed and athleticism is a problem for opponents.”
Despite the loss of veteran cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, Porter’s return, coupled with the infusion of young talent, has given Penn State one of the Big Ten’s more intriguing position groups at cornerback.
Sophomore Kalen King is expected to replace Castro-Fields, and Daequan Hardy is primed to receive an uptick in playing time as a redshirt junior. After settling in as a transfer from South Carolina last year, junior Johnny Dixon appears poised to contribute to the position.
“He’s a different dude from when he came in to now,” Porter said of Dixon. “I feel like he really changed his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s been making plays all camp. It’s a high ceiling for Johnny, and it’s going to be a good year for him.”
Porter ended the 2021 season with 51 tackles to go with an interception and a forced fumble. His role on the defense has increased each season, and he’ll take another step in responsibilities and expectations as the position group’s most battle-tested played this season.
Smith’s message to Porter is simple, but it’s one that has been ingrained in everyone who has played the position.
“Just remain consistent, show up in the run game, tackle ball carriers you need to tackle, and then be consistent in coverage,” Smith said. “When you look at elite cover guys, they all get beat. But you have to win more battles than you lose.”
Elton Hayes covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
