STATE COLLEGE — Keaton Ellis’ decision to commit to Penn State four years ago was somewhat of a rarity in that the Nittany Lions signed a prep prospect who played his high school games not even three miles from Beaver Stadium.
Through his first two seasons, the State College Area High alumnus accumulated six starts and played in 19 games as a cornerback. Penn State coaches, however, moved Ellis to safety ahead of the 2021 season.
Ellis emerged with Penn State’s first-team defense for last week’s season opener at Purdue, marking the second start at the position of his career. He ended the contest with four pass breakups and one tackle. After the past year consisted of acclimating himself to the new role and putting himself in the best position to help the defense from his new vantage point on the field, he said he’s comfortable with both the position and his role on the unit.
“Any type of change can be challenging at some point, but I didn’t really see it as a challenge,” Ellis said this week. “I just thought of it as a new opportunity for me to grow as a football player. Obviously, it’s going to take some time to get used to it, but I feel like that process happened fairly quickly for me. I made it to a point now where I’m able to feel really comfortable.”
Ellis logged his first start at safety last year, and he ended the season with 18 tackles. The fourth-year junior saved his best performance for last, accumulating a career-high six stops against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.
The offseason departure of Jaquan Brisker to the Chicago Bears as a fourth-round draft pick in April created a vacancy this season that saw a trio of safeties entrenched in a position battle during the spring and into preseason camp.
Although Ellis received the start last Thursday, position mates Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley recorded playing time. Wheatley forced a first-half fumble and Reed finished with three tackles. Wheatley’s forced turnover set up a Nittany Lions scoring drive in the second quarter and earned praise from Penn State coach James Franklin.
“Zakee continues to make plays,” Franklin said. “Whether it was in the spring, whether it was in camp when he led us in turnovers, then he gets in the game on (Thursday) and the ball carrier has the ball on the inside arm, which is something that we teach to do the opposite of, always have the ball towards the sideline for that very reason.”
Penn State’s defense posted 16 pass breakups in its win against Purdue, which gave the program 10 consecutive in the series. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. contributed a program-record-setting eight pass breakups.
Penn State’s starting safety rotation might not be fully cemented just yet, but Ellis said his Week 1 start against Purdue provided affirmation of his role on the defense and in his ability to contribute to a victory.
“It was a great moment for me, and I’m always honored to start at Penn State University,” Ellis said. “I’ve worked so hard for that, and I was just excited for the opportunity. I’m just trying to put my best foot forward and help the team win any way I could, and we ended up on top.”
