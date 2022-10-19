STATE COLLEGE — No. 16 Penn State’s (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) defense for the second-consecutive week will contend with one of the Big Ten’s most imposing running backs in Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim.
After yielding 418 yards rushing and four touchdowns to Michigan’s potent ground game, the Nittany Lions will receive yet another challenge against a Minnesota (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) squad that ranks among the upper echelon in the Big Ten with the run.
“There are similarities, and I think we know this is a copycat business,” Penn State coach James Franklin said during his press conference on Tuesday. “People are going to watch the film and take some ideas.”
Behind Ibrahim, Minnesota brings the Big Ten’s third-best rushing attack into this weekend’s White Out game. Despite replacing four starters on last year’s offensive line, the Gophers through six games this year have averaged 227.8 yards rushing per contest.
Although Ibrahim, a sixth-year player, missed his team’s contest against Purdue earlier this month because of an injury, he’s just six yards shy of the 700-yards rushing mark this season.
He’s shouldered the bulk of the run game this year for Minnesota.
Ibrahim has tallied 104 carries in five games, the sixth-highest of any Big Ten running back. He’s averaging 6.7 yards per carry and 138.8 yards per game. The Baltimore native posted 127 yards rushing and one touchdown in last week’s loss at Illinois.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan – another sixth-year player – suffered a head injury against the Illini and was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. His status for Saturday remains uncertain, but Gophers coach P.J. Fleck during his press conference on Monday said his quarterback “is doing very well.”
Even with Morgan, Ibrahim is a solid bet for a large number of carries. But if the Gophers quarterback is unavailable this weekend, Ibrahim could see an even heavier workload.
“He’s definitely a talented back,” Penn State defensive end Nick Tarburton said of Ibrahim. “He’s explosive. I think he’s patient, too. He has good vision and hits the hole hard. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
Michigan last week averaged 7.6 yards per carry as Blake Corum (166 yards) and Donovan Edwards (173 yards) combined for 339 of the Wolverines’ 418 yards on the ground. The Gophers, meanwhile, average 5.3 yards per carry, and 20 of Minnesota’s 27 touchdowns on offense have come via the ground.
After losing the time-of-possession battle last week, 41:56 to 18:04, Penn State draws another opponent in Minnesota that excels in the category. Minnesota’s 34:58 average time of possession this season leads the Big Ten.
“Minnesota wants to run the ball – they want to constrict the life out of the game in terms of time of possession, all those types of things,” Franklin said. “We’re going to have to be ready to defend the run and the play-action passes that come off of it for them. They have a really productive back that they do a great job within their system… We’re going to need to be ready. The corrections that we made on Sunday from the previous game, as well as getting prepared for what Minnesota is going to try to do.”
Clifford’s status
Fourth-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford left Saturday’s game against Michigan in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury. Freshman Drew Allar played in his fifth contest in relief of Clifford, who was 7 of 19 passing for 120 yards in the loss.
On Tuesday, Franklin updated the status of Clifford and said the depth chart as of now remains the same as it’s been through the first six weeks of the season.
“As you guys know, unless it’s like a season-ending injury, I typically don’t announce that, Franklin said. “Also, it’s Tuesday. We haven’t even practiced yet so it’s hard for me to give you guys an answer and help you do your job at this stage. But yeah, nothing has changed with the plan or the model at this stage.”
Franklin during his weekly press conference also addressed the calls by some in the fan base for Allar to replace Clifford.
Through six games this year, Clifford is 92 of 156 passing for 1,150 yards with nine touchdowns against two interceptions. Allar, a former 5-star 247Sports-ranked prospect, has gone 17-for-29 passing for 200 yards with two touchdowns as a true freshman.
Allar saw action in Penn State’s first four games before not taking a snap against Northwestern on Oct. 1. He was 5 of 10 passing for 37 yards against the Wolverines.
“There’s a lot of different things that I would say, No. 1, that’s the wrong message, that’s the wrong signal, and Sean has earned the right to be on the field,” Franklin said about the state of the QB position. “That doesn’t mean Drew hasn’t done some good things, and we’d love to get him an opportunity to continue to grow and to continue to develop him for his future, no doubt about it.”
