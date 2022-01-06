STATE COLLEGE -— No. 2 Penn State wrestling picked up its eighth straight win of the season when the Nittany Lions defeated then-No. 3 Arizona State, 29-10, late last month.
The win capped a perfect 3-0 showing at the Collegiate Duals in Niceville, Florida, and it positioned Penn State to enter the upcoming Big Ten portion of the schedule with plenty of momentum.
“Overall, through December and (with) the Collegiate Duals in Florida, I felt like our team was kind of coming together a little bit more as a team, and that’s obviously what we’re hoping to see – just progress and increased enthusiasm as we kind of push along here,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said during a media session on Tuesday.
After a 17-day break, Penn State returns to the mat this Friday at Maryland (3-2) to begin its Big Ten slate of meets. The Nittany Lions face Indiana (2-0) on Sunday for their Big Ten home opener at Rec Hall.
“Both teams are tough, and they’re well-coached,” Sanderson said of Maryland and Indiana. “We’re expecting some good matches. I’m not really the scout guy, but we just want to do what we do, and we want to use the tie-ups we use and dictate the pace of the match. It doesn’t matter who we’re wrestling, we want to do our thing, and that’s what we’re focused on at this point.”
A quartet of 2021 national champions return in No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), No. 1 Nick Lee (141 pounds), No. 1 Carter Starocci (174 pounds) and No. 1 Aaron Brooks (184 pounds). Penn State’s four national champions have gone a combined 28-0 this season.
Brooks was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week following the Collegiate Duals after going 3-0 during the tournament and notching a 15-3 major decision and a 1:48 pin in two of his three matches.
Penn State bolstered its roster at 197 pounds last spring when it added Cornell transfer Max Dean, who’s ranked No. 3 in his weight class by InterMat. During the 2018-19 season, Dean placed second at 184 pounds at the NCAA championships.
Dean carries an 8-0 record into Big Ten competition, and his 36 dual points this season are tied with Starocci for a squad-best.
Also at 197 pounds, Penn State returns All-American Michael Beard, who finished as runner-up during last month’s Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tennessee, earlier this week.
After enduring an injury-riddled 2021 season, Nittany Lions’ heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet is 6-0 this season and ranked fourth by InterMat. He placed seventh at the NCAAs last season.
On Nov. 16, Kerkvliet was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week following a dominant showing at the season-opening Journeyman Duals. Kerkvliet recorded seven takedowns and pin against Sacred Heart’s Mark Blokh, and he earned a win via a technical fall against Oregon State’s Gary Traub.
“I would say that I feel healthy,” Kerkvliet said during the media session. “I feel 100 percent better, mindset and body. I feel like I’m more grateful for the opportunity to be out there. Not necessarily focusing on the wins and losses, because I don’t think that matters. I think just having the opportunity to go out there and compete is special enough.”
Penn State and its six returning All-Americans (Bravo-Young, Lee, Starocci, Brooks, Beard and Kerkvliet) have additional meets this month against No. 15 Rutgers (Jan. 16), No. 3 Michigan (Jan. 21), Michigan State (Jan. 23) and No. 1 Iowa (Jan. 28).