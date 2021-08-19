STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s women’s ice hockey won a program-best 16 conference games last year to claim the regular-season conference title.
The Nittany Lions advanced to the semifinal round of the College Hockey America Tournament before losing to Syracuse.
Penn State will attempt to roll the momentum from last year into the new season next month, and they have added incentive to do so as this year’s NCAA Women’s Frozen Four will be held at the Nittany Lions’ Pegula Ice Arena in March.
The Nittany Lions open their 2021 season with a pair of home contests against St. Lawrence University on Sept. 23 and 24. Penn State stays home to close out September against Boston College (Sept. 30-Oct.1), and the program has another pair of home games against Holy Cross (Oct. 8-9) before setting off on an extended road trip.
Penn State travels to Providence, Rhode Island, to play Brown University (Oct. 23-24) and Erie for a matchup against Mercyhurst University (Oct. 29-30). The Nittany Lions have a two-game slate against Lindenwood on Nov. 5-6 at a yet-to-be-determined location.
Penn State visits Syracuse on Nov. 19-20.
The Nittany Lions will play the University of Minnesota Duluth and Ohio State on Nov. 26-27 at Medstar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia, as part of the D1 IN DC tournament.
Penn State will play just two games in December, as the Nittany Lions visit the University of New Hampshire on Dec. 9-10.
The Nittany Lions play St. Cloud State and a to-be-determined opponent at Pittsburgh’s UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Jan. 1-2 during the Battle at the Burgh tournament.
Penn State returns to the Pegula Ice Arena on Jan. 11 for a single-game contest against Cornell before a two-game road trip against the Rochester Institute of Technology (Jan. 14-15). The Nittany Lions have a two-game slate against Lindenwood on Jan. 21-22.
The Nittany Lions have consecutive home matches against Mercyhurst (Jan. 28-29) and Syracuse (Feb. 4-5). They take to the road for a matchup against Cornell (Feb. 8) and Long Island University (Feb. 11-12).
Penn State concludes its regular-season schedule by hosting Rochester Institute of Technology on Feb. 18-19.
The College Hockey Tournament begins on Feb. 24 and runs through Feb. 26. The NCAA championships are scheduled for March 18-20.