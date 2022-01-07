STATE COLLEGE – It’s not a stretch to say Penn State’s offense regressed even from an underwhelming 4-win season in 2020.
With the Nittany Lions’ 323-yard output in last week’s Outback Bowl loss, Penn State’s offense ended the season ranked seventh in the Big Ten in total offense at 376.4 yards per game under first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
The Nittany Lions in 2020 averaged 430.3 yards per game, which ranked second in the Big Ten.
“It was Year One,” Penn State sophomore wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith said last week evaluating the offense. “We’re going to hit the offseason. It’s about building chemistry, and the leadership is going to be big. With another offseason with Coach Yurcich and with (quarterback) Sean (Clifford) coming back, I feel like it’s only going to be greater.”
Penn State in 2022 returns Clifford for a sixth season, which would also mark his fourth as the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback. With Yurcich, Clifford this past season threw for career-highs in yards (3,107), completions (428) and completion percentage (61).
Despite the personal bests, Clifford had a rocky season leading the offense, which only scored more than 30 points against FBS opponents. The Nittany Lions scored 31 against Maryland, but six of those points came on an interception returned for a touchdown by safety Ji’Ayir Brown.
Freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux played in two games this season as Clifford’s primary backup. The Nittany Lions added Drew Allar – the nation’s top-ranked quarterback – and Beau Pribula during the early signing period last month.
The 2022 season will mark a new era for Penn State’s receiving corps, which will be without leading receiver Jahan Dotson, who has declared for the upcoming NFL draft. Dotson was responsible for 1,182 yards receiving, which ranked third in the Big Ten.
Parker Washington has the inside track on replacing Dotson as Clifford’s primary target. The sophomore tallied seven catches for 98 yards in the Outback Bowl and he’s been the Nittany Lions’ second-leading receiver in each of his two seasons with the program. He ended the year with 820 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
Lambert-Smith recorded 521 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Freshman Malick Meiga during an abbreviated season because of injury played in seven games and tallied 78 yards receiving and one touchdown on three catches.
Incoming freshman Kaden Saunders – a four-star prospect – could see playing time early in 2022.
“We’ll have an offseason (and) that’s time to work and time to improve,” Washington said during a postgame interview after the Outback Bowl. “I feel like that will help us, especially the younger guys, as we’re a younger group now. It’s time for us to step up.”
Of the many issues that plagued Penn State’s offense in 2021, none were as glaring as the Nittany Lions’ inability to produce a consistent run game. Penn State ended the season next to last in the Big Ten in rushing offense with 107.8 yards per game. Only Purdue (84.2) fared worse on the ground.
Penn State’s backs averaged 174.3 yards per game in 2020.
Sophomore Keyvone Lee paced the position with 530 yards rushing (40.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on team-high 108 carries. Junior Noah Cain tallied 350 yards rushing (26.9 yards per game) and a team-leading four touchdowns.
Penn State failed to produce a 100-yard rusher in any of its 13 games in 2021.
The Nittany Lions signed five-star running back Nick Singleton last month. Singleton, who’s rated the nation’s top running back, was named national Gatorade Player of the Year for football last month.