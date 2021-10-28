STATE COLLEGE – No. 20 Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) needs just one win to clinch bowl eligibility for the 2021 season. Opportunities to do so won’t come easy, as the Nittany Lions have remaining games against teams ranked 5th, 6th and 8th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
There are still five weeks remaining in the regular season, but early attempts at bowl projections are beginning to form. Here are Penn State bowl projections from respected outlets.
CBS Sports: Outback Bowl (Penn State vs. Texas A&M)
The Outback Bowl is a landing spot dominating early season projections for the Nittany Lions. Penn State made its first Outback Bowl appearance in 1996 when it defeated Auburn, 43-14.
The Nittany Lions have since gone 3-1 in the Florida-based bowl.
Texas A&M has won two straight since defeating then-No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 9. The Aggies are 6-2 this season. Penn State is 3-1 in games against Texas A&M.
Sporting News: Outback Bowl (Penn State vs. Ole Miss)
If this matchup was to occur, it’d mark the first time in history that these teams would meet.
Ole Miss, which began the season unranked, vaulted to No. 10 in the last Associated Press Top 25 poll released earlier this week. The team under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin is 6-1 with wins against Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee.
This matchup would be one of the bowl season’s most intriguing, as it would pit Ole Miss’ 24th-ranked passing offense against the Nittany Lions’ 15th-ranked pass defense. It would also mark the second SEC team Penn State would have played this season. The Nittany Lions defeated Auburn on Sept. 18.
247Sports: Outback Bowl (Penn State vs. Kentucky)
Kentucky is led this season by none other than former Nittany Lions quarterback Will Levis. The Wildcats’ signal-caller has helped give the team one of the best storylines in college football as Kentucky is 6-1 and ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll. Kentucky’s lone loss this season is to No. 1 Georgia.
A duel between Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and Levis would generate no shortage of interest from both fan bases, and the storyline has national appeal that you can be sure bowl executives would love to showcase.
Yahoo Sports: Outback Bowl (Penn State vs. Florida)
Similar to Penn State, Florida has stumbled heading to the final stretch of the regular season. The Gators began the season ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll. However, after three losses in its last five games, Florida now finds itself outside of the poll.
Penn State is winless in the games against the Gators.
The teams first met in 1962 in the Gator Bowl. Florida won the most recent meeting, 37-24, in the Outback Bowl in 2011.
USA Today: Las Vegas Bowl (Penn State vs. Oregon State)
Earlier this season, hints at a Nittany Lions postseason out West would have pointed to a trip to Pasadena, California, for the Rose Bowl.
USA Today this week has Penn State headed to Nevada to play the Pac-12’s Oregon State.
The Beavers and Nittany Lions played in State College in 2008 in a 45-14 win by Penn State.
The Las Vegas Bowl in 2020 added the Big Ten as one of its tie-ins, with eligible teams from the league available to play in odd-numbered years.
Oregon State is 5-2 this season, winning five of its last six games.