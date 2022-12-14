STATE COLLEGE — It’s been more than a week since the NCAA’s transfer portal’s latest window opened for activity. And while activity nationwide has been robust both for players departing and schools accepting, movement on Penn State’s front has been measured up to this point.
As of Tuesday, five former Nittany Lions have officially entered the portal: quarterback Christian Veilleux, offensive lineman Maleek McNeil, defensive linemen Rodney McGraw and Davon Townley, and cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr.
Neither player has announced a new destination.
Veilleux, a redshirt freshman, played in three games during the regular season and appeared in five contests during his time with the program. McGraw, a redshirt freshman, played in five games during the year. Townley also played in five games as a redshirt freshman during the regular season. Davis logged playing time in one contest (Ohio) during a redshirt freshman season in 2022. McNeil leaves the program with four years of eligibility after not playing as a true freshman.
If last season offers any indication, Penn State will likely again prioritize quality over quantity when adding through the portal. The program during the previous cycle only brought in three players in wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad and defensive end Chop Robinson. All three hold starting positions as the Nittany Lions prepare for their Rose Bowl matchup against Utah on Jan. 2.
The Nittany Lions return quite a bit of talent in 2023, but the portal offers a quick fix to patch up some position groups that aren’t as deep. Last week, leading wide receiver Parker Washington announced he will enter the 2023 NFL draft, taking along three years of starting experience with him to the next level.
Similar to how they patched former Nittany Lions standout Jahan Dotson’s departure to the NFL by adding 2022 starter Tinsley – a Western Kentucky transfer – the Nittany Lions are positioned to do so again. Penn State has already extended offers to transfer portal entrants Dante Cephus (Kent State) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (South Florida). One-time Penn State recruiting target Dont’e Thornton (Oregon) is also in the portal, as is former target Kaden Prather (West Virginia).
For the past two seasons, Penn State had dipped into the Ivy League for offensive line talent. A year before adding Nourzad from Cornell, the Nittany Lions plucked Eric Wilson from Harvard. The position group in 2023 will be among one of the team’s most experienced in terms of returning talent, but too much depth is never a bad thing.
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. joins Washington as players who have declared for the upcoming NFL draft. He’s started in the defensive backfield for three seasons. Penn State has extended an offer to Iowa grad transfer Terry Roberts, an Erie native.
The current transfer portal window officially closes on Jan. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.