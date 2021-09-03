STATE COLLEGE – Penn State on Saturday (noon, FOX) takes its first trip to Wisconsin since 2013 as the Nittany Lions and the Badgers meet in both teams’ season openers.
After fans were prohibited from attending games at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium last year, eighth-year Penn State coach James Franklin and Nittany Lion players know what to expect from the home crowd.
Saturday’s contest marks the first time that the Nittany Lions will play in front of a full-capacity crowd since December 2019.
Penn State last weekend simulated what they’ll face on Saturday with a schedule and scrimmage that mirrored what they’ll experience during the first road trip of the season.
“I think there will be some (bratwurst) and beers, and I think there will be some boos, but I also think there’s going to be a bunch of cheers because people have missed college football,” Franklin said earlier this week. “People have missed getting together as a community.
Wisconsin finished the abbreviated 2020 season with a 4-3 record that included a 42-28 win against Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
The Badgers return 14 starters from last year’s team, including eight players on offense.
Last year, Wisconsin deviated from its norm of run-first football on offense and ended the season with more passing yards than rushing yards. One year doesn’t make a trend, and Penn State defenders are planning for a heavy dose of the run game from Wisconsin this weekend.
“Wisconsin wants to run the ball; they’re big up front,” Penn State senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “Historically, they’ve been great. Watching them on tape, they do a lot of great things as far as their offensive line goes. It’s going to be a challenge for us. We want to show the country what we’re about as far as our defensive line goes.”
The Badgers return sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz along with senior tight end Jake Ferguson and sophomore running back Jalen Berger. The trio produced team highs at their respective positions in 2020.
Wisconsin was one of the teams in the Big Ten that battled coronavirus outbreaks last year and missed three games as a result. The byproduct of those lapses in practice was apparent on offense.
The Badgers last year ranked 13th in the conference in passing offense (181 yards per game), 12th in total offense (345.6 yards per game) and ninth in scoring offense (25.1 points per game).
However, when it came to time of possession, Wisconsin paced all FBS teams as it averaged 36:20.
“What I’d like for our offense – the same can be said for our defense and special teams – is the identity of your good teams take on the personality of the players,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said this week. “Collectively (we) want it to be an identity that complements the other parts of the team. There’s no doubt that for us to be the best team or the best offense we can be, I think there has to be more consistency in production.”
Despite Wisconsin’s inconsistencies on offense last year, the same can’t be said for the Badgers’ defensive unit.
Wisconsin’s defense, led by senior linebacker Jack Sandborn, finished tops in the Big Ten after only yielding 299 yards per game to opposing teams. Six players from that unit – including Sandborn – returned to play this season.
Opponents were held to 96.1 yards rushing against Wisconsin’s defense last year.
“Their defenses have always been super proud about how they stop the run,” Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford said this week. “Their front seven is going to come downhill, they’re going to add on blitzers, they’re going to try to pressure you, and they do a good job of it. They’ve done that going all the way back… They’re obviously going to be a challenge up front, but our offensive line is confident, and they’re excited, as well.”
Penn State won four consecutive games to close out 2020 after beginning the year on a five-game losing streak. The Nittany Lions will look to keep the momentum from the second half of last season rolling as they kick off their 2021 campaign in Madison.
Penn State has won four straight against Wisconsin.