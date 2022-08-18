STATE COLLEGE — Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith returned to his alma mater in 2014 to join then-first-year head coach James Franklin’s rebuilding efforts in Happy Valley.
Nine years later, Smith enters the 2022 season as the lone remaining member of Franklin’s original coaching staff. Throughout the years, he’s added the title of associate head coach and defensive recruiting coordinator to his duties.
Smith and the Nittany Lions return a balanced mix of returning and budding talent to a cornerbacks room headlined by fourth-year redshirt junior Joey Porter Jr. The Nittany Lions ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten against the pass last year, yielding 199.8 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Porter (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) accumulated 21 starts over the past two seasons and ended 2021 as a third-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches for the second consecutive year.
In 13 games last season, Porter recorded 49 tackles along with one interception (Indiana) and a forced fumble. He registered a career-best nine stops in Penn State’s nine-overtime loss to Illinois.
Penn State’s secondary loses the contributions of veteran Tariq Castro-Fields after he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Nittany Lions coaches, however, are optimistic about the role of sophomore Kalen King, as he’s expected to contend for the vacancy at the position.
King (5-foot-11, 188 pounds) played in all 13 games last year and made his first career start against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. King held his own as a freshman, posting 23 tackles to go with five pass breakups. King erupted for five tackles and a pass breakup last year in a return to his native Michigan for the Nittany Lions’ contest against Michigan State. King ended his inaugural season with seven tackles and a pass breakup in a loss to Arkansas.
Redshirt junior Daequan Hardy has played in 22 games throughout his time with the program and should bolster the unit alongside Porter and King. Used primarily at nickel last season, the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder ended the year with 16 tackles (11 solo) to go with two interceptions and a sack. Hardy returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown against Michigan State in the regular-season finale, and he pulled down an interception against Ball State.
Junior Marquis Wilson (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) played on both sides of the ball as a listed athlete last year but is again listed as a cornerback on the Nittany Lions’ 2022 roster. Wilson has played in 27 games throughout three years.
Johnny Dixon (6-foot-0, 180 pounds), a 2021 transfer from South Carolina, received early preseason camp praise from Franklin and Smith. Dixon played in 12 games last year and registered 10 tackles and two pass breakups.
Smith has coached some talented cornerback groups in his near one-decade tenure at his alma mater, and this season’s collection could find itself ranked alongside those units by season’s end.
