STATE COLLEGE — Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.’s outing in last week’s regular-season finale against Michigan State will be his last as a Nittany Lion.
On Wednesday, the three-year starter announced he will forgo the remainder of the season and enter the 2023 NFL draft. Earlier this week, Porter was named a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection at defensive back.
“After careful thought, I have decided to forego our bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL draft,” Porter shared in a statement he posted to Twitter. “From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter.”
He’s a finalist for the 2022 Jim Thorpe (top defensive back) and Chuck Bednarik (best defensive player) awards.
Porter, a redshirt junior, opened the 2022 season in impressive fashion after accumulating six pass breakups to go with eight tackles and a fumble recovery in the Nittany Lions’ win against Purdue. Regarded as one of the nation’s top pro prospects at cornerback, Porter remained a strong presence defensively for the Nittany Lions this season. He recorded 27 total tackles and his 11 pass breakups are tied for 21st in the FBS. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 42.3 percent of their attempts thrown his way. He missed two games this season with appendicitis.
Porter cracked Penn State’s starting lineup in 2020 during a shortened season that saw him earn accolades as a third-team All-Big Ten selection by members of the conference’s media. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week that season for his six-tackle effort against Rutgers. In 2021, he accumulated a career-best 51 tackles, along with one interception and a forced fumble. Big Ten coaches tabbed him a third-team All-Conference selection last year.
Porter leaves Penn State with a career 74 tackles and 19 pass breakups.
“First and foremost, I sincerely appreciate my teammates, coaches, family and every member of the Penn State community who have made the last four years so memorable,” Porter said in his Twitter statement. “My time at Penn State has been nothing short of a blessing.”
